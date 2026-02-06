Heading to the Super Bowl Could Equal Months of Housing Costs for Seattle and Boston Fans

- Advertisement -

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traveling to watch the Super Bowl in person this weekend would cost many Seattle and Boston fans the equivalent of several months of housing payments, according to a new analysis of ticket prices, travel and lodging expenses.

For fans traveling from Seattle, the total cost for two people to attend the game in Santa Clara, California, is estimated at $12,681. That amount equals nearly three times the area’s typical monthly mortgage payment and almost six months of rent. Fans traveling from Boston face an even higher total cost of $13,031, or more than three months’ worth of mortgage payments and over four months of rent.

The estimates include the cost of two game tickets, round-trip airfare and two nights of hotel accommodations near Levi’s Stadium. Ticket prices alone account for $10,000 of the total, assuming $5,000 per seat. Airfare is estimated at $1,316 for two travelers from Seattle and $1,666 from Boston, while hotel stays add roughly $1,365 in both cases.

By comparison, the median monthly mortgage payment in the Seattle area is about $4,528, with typical rent at $2,185. In the Boston area, median monthly mortgage payments average $4,228, and typical rent is about $2,990.

The figures highlight the growing gap between discretionary spending and housing affordability in high-cost metro areas. In both cities, households typically devote close to half of their income to mortgage payments, well above the commonly cited guideline that housing costs should not exceed 30 percent of income.

That financial pressure leaves limited room for large discretionary expenses, making attendance at major events like the Super Bowl inaccessible for many households. Still, some fans are willing and able to absorb the cost.

“For fans who place a high value on experiences, spending the equivalent of several months’ housing payments can feel rational, not reckless, as long as it fits within their budget,” said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist. “Big events like this aren’t just about the game; they’re about memories, identity and social connection. The emotional payoff of being there can outweigh the sticker shock, if you can comfortably afford it. The ability to pay for an experience like this is an example of today’s K-shaped economy: Paying three months’ mortgage to attend a game is no big deal for some Americans, and for others, it’s unimaginable.”