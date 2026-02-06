Iulia Vantur Collaborates With Arijit Singh on New Song

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actress and singer Iulia Vantur has teamed up with Arijit Singh for a new song titled Echoes of Us, marking a notable collaboration between the two artists.

Vantur shared a teaser of the track on social media on Friday, offering a glimpse of the project in which she appears alongside actor Deepak Tijori. In her post, she described the song as a labor of love and announced its release, with the track titled Tere Sang set to debut as part of the Echoes of Us project.

The collaboration has drawn attention given Arijit Singh’s past differences with Salman Khan, a close friend of Vantur. Those issues were resolved several years ago, with Salman later acknowledging that the fallout stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Arijit had earlier announced that he would step away from taking on new playback singing assignments, describing the decision as the end of a meaningful chapter in his career. In a note to fans, he said the journey had been fulfilling and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had received. The singer is reportedly preparing for his directorial debut with an upcoming film. He previously directed the 2018 Bengali film Sa, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Galwan, which includes a song sung by Arijit Singh. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The confrontation took place in eastern Ladakh as part of a broader military standoff along the Line of Actual Control, turning violent during patrols in disputed territory and resulting in hand-to-hand combat between the two sides. (Source: IANS)