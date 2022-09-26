Guten Appetit!

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– It’s never too early to start preparing hearty meals for large family gatherings as the festiveseason draws near and to promote a love of cooking, good food, and thoughtful, ethical culinary practises. While the art of dining is a universal language that anybody can grasp, food unites people and transcends cultural boundaries.

Arthur Maurer, Founder of Meisterwurst India rustles up a host of delectable traditional German delights using the most popular varieties of our best Sausages, Bacon, Meatloaf, Cold cuts, Roasts, Tenderloins and more. Does any of this tempt you? Haben sie hunger?

Don’t wait to try creamy or piquant sauces, accompanied by buttery bread rolls, relishes, mashed/roast potatoes and ‘liquid gold’…pints of Bock Beer.

STREAKY BACON & CHILLI-PANEER STUFFED PARATHA

INGREDIENTS

34 Meisterwurst Streaky Bacon Rashers-Fried Crisp & Crumbled

100 g Paneer-Indian Cottage Cheese

12 (depending on Scoville scale heat & taste) – Green Chillies-Finely Minced

Red Chilly Powder

1/2 tsp Carrom Seads – Ajwain

1 tsp Garam Masala

1/3 Inch Piece Ginger

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Fenugreek Leaves-Dried

1 cup Fresh Coriander/Cilantro-Finely Chopped

For the Dough

500 g Whole Meal Flour or Atta

1 tsp Indian Ghee/Clarified Butter or regular Butter

Some Water for the Mixture

RECIPE

The Stuffing

Fry the Streaky Bacon Rashers to a crisp & crumble or dice up Mince or grate the Paneer

In a bowl add the Streaky Bacon, Paneer, Green Chillies & all Spices-Mix to combine-set aside

Paratha Making

Mix the paratha dough together & make 8-10 dough balls-on a platter sprinkle some dry flour/ atta for dusting

Take 2 balls at a time & roll out each into about 10 cm diameter thick discs-dusting as needed to prevent sticking

Take a spoonful/small ball of the stuffing mix & place onto one dough disc, spreading it a bit

Now take the second dough disc & place on top of the first with the mixture-press down along the edges tightly to seal the stuffing in

Dust the paratha with flour & gently roll out to about 18-20 cm in diameter-turning as required

Paratha Cooking

Heat on medium a ‘tava’ or any non-stick fry pan- drizzle a bit of ghee/butter-cook the paratha for a few seconds till it gets a nice golden-brown colour & small brownish spots start to appear

Turn over slowly so as not to break it-cook for an- other few seconds-smear the top with more ghee/butter

Remove & drain off any excess ghee/butter on a kitchen tissue. Repeat the process for the balance dough balls to make more parathas

The end is a deliciously crispy on-the-outside yet soft & tasteful on-the-inside paratha

Serve hot with a dollop of butter & a side serve of fresh Raita (Indian Yoghurt) or Green Chutney

Voila! Enjoy your Bacon & Chilli Paneer Stuffed Paratha with hot ‘chai’ or coffee.

INDIAN-STYLE STREET FOOD INSPIRED ‘NAAN-PIZZA’ WITH PORK PEPPERONI SALAMI IN BUTTER MASALA

Ingredients

250-350 g Meisterwurst Pork pepperoni Salami- Slice Rounds cut into half

100 g Mixed Red & Green Bell Peppers-slivers

1 large red Onion-finely sliced

56 small / mini Garlic-Coriander Naans (Indian Flatbreads)-readily available

8 tbsp Bottled / Packaged Readymade Butter Masala Sauce-Chicken or Paneer-available online & in supermarkets

150 g Mozzarella Cheese-grated

1/2 cup Coriander (Cilantro) – finely chopped

1 cup Indian Raita (Chilled Yoghurt)

Olive Oil

Salt to taste

For the Yoghurt Raita

1 cup Fresh Yoghurt /Curd or Dahi

1/2 Onion-finely chopped

1/2cup Cucumber-peeled & finely chopped

12 Green Chillies-deseeded & chopped tiny

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander/Cilantro-finely chopped

1/2 tsp Cumin Powder-optional

Salt to Taste

Recipe

Preheat the Oven to Grill on medium-line a baking tray with aluminum foil-place the Pork Pepperoni Salami Slice Rounds that are halved, on- ions & bell peppers-drizzle with Olive oil

Grill for about 12-13 mins or until all items are cooked

Take out the readymade naans (Indian Flat- breads) from their packaging-spoon & spread the bottled / packaged readymade Butter Masala Sauce onto each naan generously-place on a separate baking tray

Portion the cooked mix of Pepperoni Salami, on- ions & peppers onto the naans-spread the Mozzarella shreds over each naan

Put the topped up naans back into the oven & grill for another 6-8 mins or until the cheese is melted & the naans are golden & crisp around the edges

Remove from the grill & cool so that it becomes easy to handle

Drizzle with the chilled & refreshing Raita- garnish with the chopped coriander & serve immediately

For the yoghurt raita

Chill the Yoghurt/Curd-add salt & cumin pow- der-whisk to a smooth consistency.

Add the chopped onions, green chillies, cucumber & coriander-Stir together gently. (IANS)