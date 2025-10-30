Guru Randhawa Shares the Emotional Inspiration Behind His New Song ‘Killa’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Singer Guru Randhawa has opened up about the heartfelt inspiration behind his new track “Killa,” calling it one of his most personal and emotionally resonant works to date.

In an exclusive statement shared with IANS, Randhawa said the song is not about celebrating fame or success but about honoring the people and emotions that shaped his journey. “Killa is deeply personal to me. It’s not about showing what I’ve achieved, it’s about who I did it for,” he said. “Music has always been my way of expressing what words can’t, and through this song, I wanted to capture that moment when life comes full circle—when you finally stand on the same ground you started from, only this time, you’re giving back to the people who made it possible.”

He added that the track is a tribute to families and loved ones whose sacrifices fuel their children’s dreams. “It’s for every parent, every family that sacrificed so we could dream bigger. The real flex isn’t the success, it’s the gratitude behind it. Killa is my way of saying thank you, with pride and peace in my heart. Big love to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for believing in that emotion and helping me bring this story to life,” Randhawa said.

“Killa” is sung, written, and composed by Guru Randhawa, with lyrics by Gurjit Gill. Inspired by the spirit of the “Home Rule” era, the song underscores that true strength lies in gratitude and in acknowledging the people who helped pave the way.

Through “Killa,” Randhawa reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to stardom, turning power into purpose and melodies into messages of appreciation. The upbeat track is now available on the official T-Series YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)