Diljit Dosanjh Reaffirms Message of Love After Receiving Khalistani Threat

MUMBAI– Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reiterated his commitment to spreading love and unity, responding with grace after receiving a threat from the U.S.-based pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Posting a video from his recent concert in Brisbane on Instagram, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star spoke passionately about the importance of love, equality, and togetherness. In the clip, Dosanjh told fans that for him, the world is one and that everyone is connected through shared humanity. Drawing from his guru’s teaching “Ik Onkar,” he reminded audiences that all life originates from the same source.

“Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it. Punjabi aa gaye oye,” Dosanjh said in Punjabi during the concert.

He also shared his thoughts on faith and positivity, adding, “Many people say, ‘We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much? A person should only think in his heart what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart.”

The video captures Dosanjh performing live and engaging with fans, exuding warmth and positivity while reinforcing his message of love and unity.

His post came a day after reports emerged that the SFJ, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, had issued a warning against his upcoming concert in Australia, scheduled for November 1. The group claimed the threat followed what it described as a “contentious” exchange with Amitabh Bachchan.

The controversy began after Dosanjh appeared on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17,” where he greeted Amitabh Bachchan by touching his feet as a sign of respect. SFJ took offense at the gesture, alleging it insulted victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Pannun, in a statement, claimed that Dosanjh’s act “insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.”

Despite the controversy, Dosanjh’s message remained clear: he intends to continue promoting harmony and compassion, staying true to his belief that love transcends hate. (Source: IANS)