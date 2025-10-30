Alphabet Posts Record $100 Billion Quarter as Gemini Surpasses 650 Million Users

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, reported its first-ever $100 billion revenue quarter, driven by strong double-digit growth across its major businesses including Search, Cloud, and YouTube, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Wednesday.

During the company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings call, Pichai said Alphabet’s Gemini app has now surpassed 650 million monthly active users, with query volume tripling since the previous quarter.

“Cloud had another great quarter of accelerating growth with AI revenue as a key driver. The cloud backlog grew 46 percent quarter-over-quarter to $155 billion. And we crossed $300 million in paid subscriptions, led by growth in Google One and YouTube Premium,” Pichai said.

He added that AI Mode—available in 40 languages—has reached more than 75 million daily active users. The company rolled out 100 product improvements in the third quarter, with AI Mode already contributing to increased search query volumes.

Alphabet’s proprietary AI models now process roughly seven billion tokens per minute through direct API access used by enterprise clients. Pichai noted that the company continues to scale advanced chips in its data centers, leveraging both NVIDIA GPUs and its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Philipp Schindler, Google’s Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, said Google Services revenue rose 14 percent year-over-year to $87 billion. The surge was driven by robust performance in Search and YouTube, partially offset by a decline in network advertising revenue.

Google Search revenue grew 15 percent, with notable gains across retail and financial services, while YouTube also recorded 15 percent growth in advertising income across all major categories.

Schindler added that Google’s continued investment in AI-powered experiences such as AI Overviews and AI Mode has boosted overall search engagement, including commercial queries, unlocking new monetization opportunities for the company. (Source: IANS)