GlobalFoundries to Establish Fabless Design and Testing Center in Kolkata: West Bengal CM

Kolkata– GlobalFoundries, a leading U.S.-based semiconductor company, will set up a fabless design and testing center in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed facility will be located at the Kolkata Power Centre, within the city’s prominent IT hub in Salt Lake’s Sector V. “We have already allotted 13,000 square feet of space to GlobalFoundries at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) IT Park, and an additional 19,000 square feet has been requested. The process to accommodate that request is underway,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this development marks a major step forward in the state’s ambition to establish a strong foothold in the semiconductor sector. The West Bengal government is working in coordination with GlobalFoundries, startups, academic institutions, and industry leaders to build a robust power electronics ecosystem.

Banerjee also announced plans for a joint internship program with local universities to provide students with hands-on experience and foster future talent in advanced technology sectors.

In a related development, she said that Santech Global Inc., a New Jersey–based high-tech company specializing in semiconductors and nano-electronics, has expressed strong interest in launching a major project in Kolkata. Talks are underway to offer the company all necessary support.

“We are in the final stages of drafting West Bengal’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, which will reinforce our state’s status as a hub for next-generation technology and innovation,” Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met with Kathy Giles-Diaz, the U.S. Consul General in Kolkata, to discuss bilateral collaboration. “We explored emerging opportunities in technology, innovation, and education, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening U.S.-India ties,” Banerjee noted.

These efforts, she said, reflect her administration’s commitment to building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in West Bengal, generating skilled employment, and placing the state at the forefront of India’s tech-driven future. (Source: IANS)