Gujarat has emerged as medical tourism destination: Minister

Ahmedabad–Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday said his state has emerged as a medical tourism destination, adding the Gujarat model of health services has become an inspiration for other states of the country.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Patel said that for the first time, Gujarat is going to organise a three-day ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’.

He said the government is organising the national-level health camp at Kevadia from May 5-7. Health ministers and health secretaries from all the states and union territories of the country will participate in the three-day programme.

He further said that this ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ is being organised under the leadership of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“We will discuss and prepare a roadmap for building a healthy India,” Patel said.

The three-day event would be organised at the Statue of Unity – Ektanagar, Kevadia by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Gujarat government.

Patel said that on the first day of ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’, after the registration, reception and introduction ceremony, the best work done in the field of health in each state will be discussed and reviewed. In the evening, cultural programmes will be held.

The second day of the camp will discuss in detail the ‘Co-operation and Coordination Healthy States – Healthy Nation’. The second session will focus on ‘Affordable and Accessible Healthcare for All’, and also discuss the best performance in health services in the states.

The first thematic session of the concluding day of the ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ will focus on the topic of Preparing India for Future Health Emergencies and a new theme on Heal India and Heal by India. (IANS)