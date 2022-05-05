Obituary: Harpal Dhawan of Prescott, Wisconsin, passes away at 90

Harpal was born on May 5, 1932, in Chiniot, (formerly India) Pakistan to Dr. Narian Singh and Parkash Kaur Singh. She attended Miranda House University in New Delhi, India, where she graduated in 1953 with a degree in English, philosophy, economics, and language. She also received a teaching diploma. In 1956, she was united in marriage to Dr. Narendra Lal Dhawan.

After her marriage, she and Narendra made their home at The Indian Agricultural Research Institute where Narendra was a professor and agronomist, developing corn breeds for third-world countries. Together, they traveled around the world with their children.

In 1968, she and Narendra moved to Cairo, Egypt, and later Mexico City, where she taught English. Harpal was an accomplished linguist, teacher, and gardener, regularly winning awards for her flower arrangements, particularly roses. Harpal was also an accomplished musician, singing and playing classical Indian music, both in India, and as a cultural ambassador in Mexico. She enjoyed performing with other musicians, including her son-in-law.

In 1997 Harpal and Narendra immigrated to the United States to be with their 3 children. They made their home in Prescott, Wisconsin, and enjoyed a new, small-town Midwestern life. Harpal embarked on a career working at Walmart in Hastings, Minnesota, The Harbor Christian School and Daycare, and Hearts Hands and Mind Daycare in Prescott. She worked at Walmart for 22 years, until health problems forced her to retire at the age of 89. Harpal and Narendra enjoyed a long and beautiful marriage of 46 years, until his passing in 2002.

Harpal would have been 90 on May 5th, 2022. She is survived by her 3 children Sanjeev (Barbara) Dhawan of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Sumant Dhawan of Prescott, Wisconsin, and daughter Sunita (Quincy) Chettupally of Chicago, Illinois, and 6 grandchildren, Evangeline Dhawan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sanjeev Jr. Dhawan, Prescott, Wisconsin, Victoria Dhawan, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Tryphena Chettupally, Tabitha Chettupally and Linus Chettupally, Chicago, Illinois.

She is also survived by her sister Sunita “Rani” Chhachhi, New Delhi India, as well as many nieces and nephews, both in India and the United States. She is preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, and her husband. A funeral service is planned for Friday, May 6, 12:30 PM at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Prescott. Harpal will then be laid to rest at the Prescott Cemetery, next to her husband.