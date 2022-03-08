Glenfiddich cocktail recipes for Women’s Day

New Delhi– This women’s day, celebrate the women in your life who are not afraid to break the bias and push boundaries, always forging ahead in life. Make them these specially curated cocktail recipes on behalf of Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador Glenfiddich India.

PENICILLIN

A modern classic cocktail

Ingredients:

. Freshly squeezed lime juice 20 ml

. Freshly made ginger juice (ginger + water) 8-10 ml

. Mix of honey and water 15-20 ml

. Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml

. Ginger chunk/ candy

Instructions:

. Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it; shake for about 15 seconds

. Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice

. Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour

. Garnish with ginger candy/ ginger chunk

. Ready to serve

DESSERT COCKTAIL : SPEYSIDE TIRAMISU

. The fruit-forward notes of the Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old combine with the aromas of the coffee. The finish is celebratory almost, with orange oils, cinnamon spice and the sweetness of caramel/honey to it round up.

Ingredients:

. Glenfiddich 12-year-old 60ml

. Chocolate Sauce 15ml

. Single cream 15ml

. Espresso shot 15ml

. Caramel syrup/ honey/ maple syrup 10ml

. Orange peel/ cinnamon

Instructions:

. In a shaker glass filled with ice pour all of the above ingredients and shake well

. Strain and serve straight up in a coupe/ martini/ margarita glass

. Garnish with orange peel/ cinnamon

. Ready to serve

FIDDICH FASHIONED

Decadent chocolate meets sophisticated coffee. A whole new spin to the classic Old Fashioned with Glenfiddich 12YO.

Ingredients:

. Glenfiddich 12 60ml

. Honey cinnamon syrup 15 ml

. Angostura bitters

. Orange peel

Instructions:

. Recipe of Honey Cinnamon Syrup: Boil equal parts of honey and water and 2-3 cinnamon sticks in it on low sim and allow the flavour of cinnamon to get infused in the liquid.

. Pour the whisky over ice in a mixing glass and add the honey cinnamon syrup and 3 dashes of Angostura bitters

. Stir well and strain in a rock glass over ice

. Garnish with orange peel/ cinnamon stick (IANS)