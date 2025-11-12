George Clooney Reflects on His 1980s Mullet and Early Career on ‘The Facts of Life’

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles— Hollywood actor George Clooney has shared his thoughts on his iconic 1980s mullet hairstyle and his early television career, recalling fond memories from his time on the sitcom The Facts of Life.

The 64-year-old actor discussed his hairstyle during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting his upcoming film Jay Kelly, according to People magazine.

As Kimmel showed throwback photos of Clooney sporting a thick, dark mullet from his Facts of Life days, the actor responded with humour. “Look at that hair! That’s a mullet, dude,” Clooney said.

Kimmel then displayed another image of Clooney with co-stars Nancy McKeon, Lisa Whelchel, and Mindy Cohn. “If you notice, Nancy and I have the exact same haircut,” Clooney joked, to which Kimmel replied, “Yeah, you’ve all got the same haircut — it’s like there was one hair place in the ’80s and everyone went to it.”

Reflecting on his hairstyle evolution, Clooney said, “Later, it got longer in the back and shorter at the sides, as you do.” When asked who was responsible for the haircut, he added, “I don’t know! It wasn’t my fault. My parents weren’t taking me to the barber in the ’80s.”

Clooney first appeared on The Facts of Life in 1985, a role that helped launch his career in Hollywood. He continued to wear his longer hairstyle into the early 1990s before cutting it short for his breakout role as Dr. Doug Ross in the medical drama ER.

Earlier this year, the actor underwent another notable hair change, dyeing his signature grey hair dark brown for his Broadway debut. (Source: IANS)