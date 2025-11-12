Prem Chopra, 92, Recovering Well After Hospitalisation Due to Viral Infection

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — Veteran actor Prem Chopra is recuperating well after being admitted to Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital on Saturday, November 8, following a heart-related issue and a viral infection.

Dr. Jalil Parker, who is part of the medical team treating the 92-year-old actor, confirmed that Chopra is stable and not in a critical condition. “Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue and also developed a viral lung infection, for which I am one of the treating physicians. He is not in the ICU, he is in the ward, and he is not critical,” Dr. Parker said.

Providing further details on the actor’s condition, he added, “He has age-related issues, and it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2–3 days. He is stable.”

The update on Prem Chopra’s health comes shortly after reports of fellow veteran actor Dharmendra’s hospitalisation due to breathing difficulties. Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol’s team, has confirmed that the 88-year-old actor is “stable and under observation,” and requested privacy while he continues to recover.

A week earlier, Dharmendra’s wife, actress and politician Hema Malini, had told the media that he was doing well following an earlier hospital visit. The actor currently resides at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, having moved there to avoid rising pollution levels in Mumbai.

Prem Chopra, best known for his memorable villainous roles in Hindi cinema, continues to remain under medical care and is expected to be discharged soon. (Source: IANS)