Abhishek Bajaj Responds to Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal’s Allegations, Calls Her a ‘Fame Digger’

Mumbai— Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has responded to allegations of infidelity made by his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, during his stint on the reality show.

Speaking to IANS after his eviction, Bajaj dismissed the claims and accused Akanksha of trying to gain attention through his fame. “She is an ex for a reason. Our relationship was a matter of the past. We had met during our growing-up days; we got together and then separated. That’s it,” he said.

The actor added, “I have reached where I am today because of my hard work and dedication. People love me and have accepted me as part of their lives. Some people can’t digest that. Bashing men is in fashion, and that’s what she was trying to do. When you grow in life, social parasites and fame diggers enter your life to get their two minutes of fame through your success.”

Bajaj further claimed that the timing of the accusations was questionable. “This is such an old thing, and she is talking about it now when I have more fame. She didn’t say anything back when we separated. Just think about her intentions. I only wish she gets a good name, fame, and a good partner. Hope she moves on from my chapter,” he said.

Akanksha Jindal had earlier accused Bajaj of infidelity during their marriage, alleging that he was disloyal and linking him with Bigg Boss co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, who is 11 years younger than him. She also criticized him on social media for his conduct on the show.

During the same interaction, Bajaj also addressed criticism he received for age-shaming veteran actress and co-contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, who is 61 years old. “I don’t get what the fuss is about. I respectfully called her ‘grandmother’, which she is in real life too. I love my grandmother immensely,” he said.

He added, “She wants all of us to only listen to her and never question her. But at the same time, she calls herself strong and independent. We will put across our opinions respectfully, but this is not an old age home where we have to take care of her.”

Bajaj’s comments come amid ongoing discussions around controversies within the Bigg Boss 19 house, where interpersonal conflicts continue to dominate the season. (Source: IANS)