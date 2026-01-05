Jennifer Lopez Says Future Partner Must ‘Respect Me, Accept Me for All That I Am’

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles – Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about what she wants in her next relationship, emphasizing respect, acceptance, and genuine love.

Speaking during her Up All Night Las Vegas show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Lopez reflected on her 1999 hit If You Had My Love, using the song to convey her views on love and heartbreak.

“When I first sang it, I was very young… I sang it with a lot of hope,” she told the audience. “Over the years, I’ve sung it while sad, while happy. But today, I sing it in power. If you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You’d have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am. You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

Lopez added, “You can’t have love without heartbreak. You can’t. That’s what you sign up for.”

Despite laying out her “rules” for a future partner, Lopez is reportedly not ready to start dating following her 2025 divorce from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck. A source told People in December, “It’s all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content.”

Lopez shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Her relationship history also includes marriages to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), and Marc Anthony (2004–2014), as well as engagements to Alex Rodriguez (2019–2021) and Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck originally ended their engagement in 2004, rekindled in 2021, married in July 2022, and finalized their divorce in April 2024.

The singer’s candid reflections highlight her focus on self-respect, personal growth, and family as she navigates life post-divorce. (Source: IANS)