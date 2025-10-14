Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Hina Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta’s Nostalgic Reunion with Bobby Deol Steals the Show at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Mumbai– Bollywood glam was in full swing at Manish Malhotra’s glittering Diwali bash, where Preity Zinta lit up the night and called the reunion with old friends “awesome.”

The “Veer-Zaara” star dropped a few selfies from the party, gushing, “Thank you so much for the most fun night in a very long time, Manish! Got to catch up with you and everyone else. It was awesome! Happy Diwali and loads of love always.”

Fans went wild after a viral clip showed Preity reuniting with her “Soldier” co-star Bobby Deol on the red carpet. The two hugged, laughed, and posed for the paparazzi like no time had passed. Bobby even photobombed her solo shots, adding to the nostalgia overload.

Preity also greeted Bobby’s wife, Tanya, warmly. Earlier, she had celebrated Bobby’s 30 years in Bollywood, calling it “just the start” of his journey.

Manish’s bash proved once again that Bollywood’s brightest stars know how to throw—and relive—a good party.

Hina Khan Relishes Her First Paratha in Three Months After Cancer Battle

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan couldn’t contain her joy as she finally dug into her favorite paratha meal after three long months. The “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star shared a

photo of the golden-brown treat topped with butter, writing, “After three months, uff kya feeling thi yaar.”

The post marked more than just a meal—it symbolized recovery and resilience. Hina, who has been bravely battling stage 3 breast cancer, has shared her journey with honesty and grace, often crediting her husband Rocky Jaiswal for being her rock of support.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 4, 2025, after nearly a decade together, are now lighting up screens on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” Hina’s simple paratha moment showed that sometimes, the smallest joys taste the sweetest.

Amitabh Bachchan Joins the ‘Labubu’ Craze, Shows Off Doll in His Car

Mumbai– Even Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t resist the viral ‘Labubu’ craze sweeping social media. The megastar posted a video from his car, proudly showing a Labubu doll dangling

from his rearview mirror. In his unmistakable baritone, Big B quipped, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu, now in my car.”

Sharing the clip on Instagram, he joked, “Sir, Labubu ke saath Hanuman Chalisa is zaroori.” Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling him “The Original OG” and joking that the doll was lucky to share air with the legend himself.

The post came shortly after a big night for the Bachchan family at the 70th Filmfare Awards, where Amitabh, Jaya, and Abhishek all took home trophies. Big B later shared a photo of their three Black Lady statuettes, writing, “One family, three awards, one night—our great fortune and full gratitude to the audience.”

Neha Dhupia Dazzles in Pink as She Channels Her ‘Inner Barbie’ at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Mumbai– Neha Dhupia turned heads at Manish Malhotra’s glittering Diwali bash, showing off her “inner Barbie” in a dreamy pastel pink saree with a mirrorwork blouse designed by the host himself.

Sharing a series of photos, the actress wrote, “Channelling my inner Barbie this Diwali and holding my firecrackers close… Manish, there’s no one like you! Your beautiful home, your big heart, and the joy you spread—thank you for bringing the cheer.”

With matching pink bangles, soft makeup, and golden lights in the background, Neha radiated festive elegance. The party, one of Bollywood’s grandest this season, saw stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Karan Johar in attendance.

The former Miss India and “No Filter Neha” host, who’s married to actor Angad Bedi, proved once again she knows how to blend glamour, warmth, and style—all with a touch of Barbie magic.

Dia Mirza Backs Breakthrough Recycling Startup Turning Plastic Waste into Opportunity

Mumbai– Actress and environmental crusader Dia Mirza is celebrating a major leap toward India’s circular economy goals, championing a deep-tech recycling startup that’s

turning unrecyclable plastic into promise.

The “Sanju” star took to social media to laud Without®, a material science enterprise launching its first plant in Pune. The facility can convert up to five tons of plastic waste a month into reusable materials—all while paying waste workers up to three times higher wages and providing them health insurance, paid leave, and dignity on the job.

Calling it “inclusive innovation,” Dia wrote, “This isn’t just technology—it’s people-powered progress. Real circularity includes people, not just materials.” She joins the company as a strategic advisor, investor, and advocate following its $1.9 million seed round.

Known for her environmental activism, Dia continues to blend purpose with influence—on-screen and off. She was recently seen in the Netflix film “Nadaaniyan,” playing Nandini, the mother of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character.

Arjun Kapoor Kicks Off Diwali in Style at Manish Malhotra’s Starry Bash

Mumbai– Arjun Kapoor has officially kicked off the Diwali season in dazzling style, showing up at Manish Malhotra’s famed festive bash looking every bit the trendsetter.

The “Singham Again” actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of his night, writing, “Diwali season has begun the @manishmalhotra05 way!” Dressed in a glittery suit, silver chain, and sleek shades, Arjun struck confident poses in a behind-the-scenes video from his photoshoot.

The designer’s Mumbai party was packed with A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, and Sidharth Malhotra. The event also made waves as Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Arjun, who recently shared emotional photos from his sister Anshula’s engagement, seems ready to balance family warmth with festive glamour—setting the tone for a bright and stylish Diwali season. (Source: IANS)