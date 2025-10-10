From Near-Failure at IIT to Global Innovation: Sanjay Sarma on Redefining Technology, Education, and Success & Failure

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–At the 2025 New England Choice Awards, Sanjay Sarma—renowned MIT professor, inventor, and global education leader—is being honored with the Academia & Innovation Award for a career defined by bold innovation, deep impact in education, and a personal journey shaped by both success and failure. From co-founding the Internet of Things to reshaping how millions learn, Sarma’s work sits at the intersection of technology, creativity, and resilience.

As MIT’s former vice president for open learning, Sarma helped democratize education through digital platforms that reached learners around the world. Earlier, his work with the MIT Auto-ID Center and RFID technologies helped launch a new era of data-driven industries—from logistics to healthcare. Yet Sarma’s path was not always linear. He openly shares how “nearly failing out of IIT” forced him to confront what mattered most, and taught him to thrive despite adversity.

After serving as president, CEO, and dean of the Asia School of Business, Sarma continues to explore how innovation and education can build more inclusive futures. He has authored more than 100 research papers and sits on several boards, including GS1 US and Hochschild Mining, advising global leaders on the future of learning and technology.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Sarma reflected on his values and motivations. He sees creation—whether an idea, invention, or institution—as the core of his identity. He also emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning, empathy, and access, which drive his nonprofit work, including his support of Praapt, a tech-for-good initiative.

His reading habits (including Catch-22, Papillon, and The Guns of Navarone) and personal heroes, such as Sunil Gavaskar, reveal a curious, reflective mind shaped by both literature and lived experience.

“Creating something—that’s what brings me joy,” Sarma says. “If you’re lucky enough to follow your passion, that’s success.”

Sanjay Sarma will be celebrated at the New England Choice Awards on November 1, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel.

