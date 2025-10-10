Ekal Showcases New England Youth as It Gears Up for National Gala in Boston This Saturday

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA— The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation is preparing for its National Gala on Saturday, October 11, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, beginning at 6:00 PM. The event will highlight Ekal’s work in rural and tribal India, with a focus on education, healthcare, and youth engagement.

In the lead-up to the gala, Ekal released a video conversation featuring New England youth who participated in Yuva Udaan, a program that sends high school students from the U.S. to remote parts of India to teach skills like coding, dance, art, and sports.

“We’re excited to share a very special interview featuring the Yuva Udaan Program — an inspiring Ekal Vidyalaya initiative that empowers youth to visit remote communities across India and teach essential skills such as coding and technology, dance, art, and sports,” said Manisha Jain, Executive Director of Ekal Vidyalaya USA.

The video is moderated by Women Who Win co-founder Shaleen Sheth, and includes Jain and five student participants: Mahi Bijoriya, Myra Bijoriya, Mihir Bhatt, Rohan Gandhi, and Myra Tyagi. The teens spoke about their visits to villages in Chhindwara and Songadh, where they met with students and families, taught local children, and reflected on what they learned about service, gratitude, and cultural connection.

To watch the interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Saturday’s gala program will include:

A keynote talk by Gauranga Das ji, a spiritual speaker known for his work on resilience and purpose.

A panel discussion with Yuva Udaan participants.

Dinner prepared by Chef Gaurav Anand of New York.

Cultural performances highlighting the communities Ekal serves.

The event is chaired by longtime Ekal supporters Vivek and Vandana Sharma.

The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation operates in more than 100,000 villages across India, focusing on:

Basic education in areas without schools.

Vocational training for youth and women.

Telemedicine and health services in underserved regions.

More information about Ekal’s programs and the gala can be found at www.ekal.org



