Bollywood Roundup: Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit, and more…

- Advertisement -

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Son Jeh Was Also Hurt in Shocking Knife Attack at Home

MUMBAI– Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has opened up for the first time about the terrifying night a knife-wielding intruder broke into his Bandra home — and revealed that his young son Jeh and their nanny were also injured.

Speaking on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” Saif recounted how he confronted the attacker who was standing over Jeh’s bed in the middle of the night. “He had already cut Jeh’s hand and hurt the nanny,” Saif said. “I jumped on him, and we both went crazy. He had two knives and started slashing. I tried to block him, but then I felt a thump in my back.”

Covered in blood, Saif was rushed to a hospital after sustaining stab wounds to his neck and back. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took Jeh to safety while their elder son Taimur watched in shock. “Taimur thought I was going to die,” Saif recalled.

The attack, which happened in January 2025, left Saif hospitalized for nearly ten days with a spinal injury. Kajol, Twinkle, and Akshay Kumar praised the actor’s bravery, calling his actions heroic.

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off ‘Nicholas’ Mehendi for Karva Chauth

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas is glowing with festive vibes ahead of Karva Chauth, proudly showing off her mehendi featuring husband Nick Jonas’ full name, “Nicholas,” written across her palm.

The actress shared glimpses on Instagram, tagging artist Ishirin Charaniya, and also melted hearts with a photo of her daughter Malti Marie’s tiny henna-covered hand beside hers.

Priyanka, who tied the knot with Nick in 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, will be celebrating the Hindu festival observed by married women fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ well-being.

Just a day earlier, she was spotted at comedian Zakir Khan’s New York show, praising his “kindness, humor and creativity.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and is next teaming up with Mahesh Babu for SSMB29, along with Krrish 4 and her swashbuckling turn in The Bluff.

Madhuri Dixit Channels 80s Glam with a 2025 Twist

MUMBAI– Madhuri Dixit is proving that retro never goes out of style. The Bollywood icon brought back 1980s flair with a dash of 2025 glam in her latest Instagram reel, dancing

gracefully to Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar’s classic “Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki.”

Dressed in a sleek white outfit, the ‘Dhak Dhak’ star swayed with trademark elegance, captioning the post, “A little 80s charm, a whole lot of 2025 glam.” Fans flooded her comments with love, calling her “timeless” and “evergreen.”

The post follows a recent viral dance by ‘Anupamaa’ star Rupali Ganguly on the same track, fueling a mini retro revival across Bollywood’s social media.

Madhuri, who often delights fans with nostalgic dance clips, recently stole the show again at Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday party, grooving to “Dafli Wale” with Karan Johar as the crowd cheered them on.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Get Emotional Over Childhood Memories

MUMBAI– Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are melting hearts with a dose of nostalgia. Shanaya shared a throwback photo to wish “Gauri Aunty” a happy birthday,

showing baby Suhana sitting on Gauri Khan’s lap beside a young Shanaya on her mother Maheep Kapoor’s lap.

“Love you, Gauri Aunty. Happy birthday,” Shanaya captioned the post. Suhana reshared it with a teary-eyed emoji, a sweet nod to their lifelong friendship.

The daughters of Bollywood’s closest circle—Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, and Chunky and Bhavana Panday—Suhana, Shanaya, and Ananya Panday have been inseparable since childhood. Their tight bond has carried into adulthood, with all three supporting each other’s big moments.

Shanaya, who recently starred opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, is next set to appear in the pan-India film Vrushabha with Mohanlal.

Kriti Sanon Calls Her Filmfare 2025 Tribute ‘Truly Magical’

MUMBAI– Kriti Sanon says her upcoming Filmfare Awards 2025 performance will be one to remember. The actress revealed she’ll deliver a heartfelt tribute to “an incredible

woman” at the 70th edition of the iconic event.

“Filmfare has always been close to my heart. Performing this year feels truly magical,” the Heropanti star shared, adding that she “can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Abhishek Bachchan, who’s also set to perform, called his act “particularly close to me,” teasing that it will be “memorable.”

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 will light up Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena on October 11, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul. SRK promised a night “full of laughter, nostalgia, and celebration of the movies we all love.”

Ananya Panday Serves Paris Glam and Food Goals

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday is living her best life in Paris and making fans hungry while she’s at it. The actress shared a photo dump from her trip, captioning it, “Happy girls are

the prettiest. And if you make it to the end of this dump, you are a true one. I promise it’s worth it.”

The pictures showed a perfect blend of glamour and gastronomy — from golden French fries and truffle pasta to a gooey brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle. She also flaunted sushi spreads, iced coffees, and chic café cookies.

Ananya added her signature style to the mix, donning a black backless dress in one frame and a laid-back white tank and denim combo in another. A cozy bathrobe selfie and a shot of a flower-decked dining table added to the luxe Parisian vibe.

The actress, who shot to fame with Student of the Year 2, recently appeared in CTRL and the OTT hit Call Me Bae. She’ll next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and other upcoming projects.

Kajol Jokes About Saif Ali Khan’s Marriage: ‘She Brought You Up Well’

MUMBAI– Kajol left everyone in splits with a cheeky comment about Saif Ali Khan’s early marriage to Amrita Singh, teasing, “She brought you up well.”

The moment unfolded on the talk show Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol, where Saif reflected on marrying Amrita at just 21. “Things didn’t work out, but Amrita was invaluable in helping me understand the industry and life,” Saif said, praising his ex-wife’s support during his early career.

Kajol’s witty remark drew laughter from co-host Twinkle Khanna and guest Akshay Kumar, who joined in the banter. Saif went on to joke that he and Amrita usually end up talking “when I’m in a hospital bed,” prompting Twinkle to quip, “You land up there quite often.”

Akshay added, “Do you have a hospital named after you?” to which Saif deadpanned, “They’ve named a room after me.” Twinkle wrapped it up perfectly: “Unsafe Saif.” (Source: IANS)