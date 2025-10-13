From Near-Death to New England Icon: The Grit and Growth of Mighty Squirrel’s Naveen Pawar

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–In the world of entrepreneurship, some journeys are born in boardrooms, others in basements—but for Naveen Pawar, founder of Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., his began on the edge of life itself. In 2012, Pawar was struck by a car while crossing a street in Boston’s Back Bay, an accident so severe it left him in a medical coma for 19 days. Most would see it as a devastating setback. Pawar turned it into a life-altering catalyst.

“When I came out of that coma, I knew I had to do something meaningful with my second chance,” Pawar told India New England News. That ‘something’ became Mighty Squirrel—a bold and beloved craft brewery now woven into the fabric of Greater Boston’s beer, food, and community scene.

Founded in 2015, Mighty Squirrel has grown from a passion project into one of New England’s most dynamic craft beer brands, with flagship locations in Waltham, Fenway, and now Watertown’s Arsenal Yards, where its new Taproom & Tapas concept pairs globally inspired small plates with award-winning beers. But beyond the IPAs and lagers, Mighty Squirrel is a deeply personal story of recovery, purpose, and human connection.

Before beer, Pawar built a successful career in the medical device industry, working with firms like Smith & Nephew and Freedom Innovations. His background in healthcare—marked by a commitment to innovation and precision—now infuses everything from the brewery’s product development to its community-centered mission.

Mighty Squirrel isn’t just a brewery. It’s a space for marathon runners, musicians, yoga enthusiasts, and foodies to gather, connect, and celebrate life—just as Pawar has learned to do since his recovery. With its name inspired by the balance of strength and agility (and a little lighthearted humor), the brand reflects Pawar’s own philosophy: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Now, as Pawar prepares to receive the Business Luminary Award at the 2025 New England Choice Awards, his story continues to inspire. From coma to craft beer, he’s built more than a company—he’s built a legacy rooted in resilience, generosity, and joy.

This video profile offers a closer look at the man, the mission, and the Mighty movement that’s redefining what a brewery can be.