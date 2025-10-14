Neha Dhupia Stuns in Pink Saree at Manish Malhotra’s Glittering Diwali Celebration

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Actress and former Miss India Neha Dhupia turned heads and lit up timelines as she stepped out in dazzling Diwali style at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party, one of the most glamorous events of the season in Bollywood.

Sharing a stunning photo series on Instagram, Neha playfully captioned it: “Channelling my inner Barbie this Diwali. And holding my firecrackers close… and most of all, @manishmalhotra05 there is no one like you—your beautiful home, your big heart, and the abundance of love and joy you spread. You truly are the best for a reason. No one does festive like you do.”

Dressed in a pasty pink saree paired with a mirrorwork blouse, both designed by Malhotra himself, Neha embodied elegance with a touch of playful glamour. She accessorized the look with matching pink bangles and kept her makeup minimal, letting her outfit—and smile—do the talking. Her outfit struck the perfect balance between tradition and trend, with many fans calling it her “Barbie-core” moment for Diwali.

Posing against a golden-lit backdrop in Malhotra’s opulent residence, Neha radiated warmth and festive cheer in a look that quickly garnered praise across social media.

The Diwali soirée, hosted by fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, once again solidified its reputation as Bollywood’s most talked-about festive celebration. The evening was attended by a glittering lineup of stars including Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgn, Tara Sutaria, Veer Paharia, Karan Johar, and of course, Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

Malhotra, known for bringing Bollywood together under one impeccably curated roof every Diwali, was praised not just for his fashion but for the atmosphere of love, music, and timeless elegance that defines his annual bash.

Neha, who began her film career with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003, has continued to evolve in the industry with notable roles in Julie, Tumhari Sulu, and Chup Chup Ke. In recent years, she has carved a niche as a celebrated podcaster and host with her hit show No Filter Neha, offering fans candid conversations with Bollywood’s biggest names.

She married Angad Bedi in 2018, and the couple now balance life as parents of two while staying active in film, fashion, and media.

With her radiant Diwali look and heartfelt tribute to friendship and festivities, Neha Dhupia reminded fans that fashion is best worn with meaning—and joy.

@nehadhupia and @manishmalhotra05 for more glimpses from Bollywood’s brightest Diwali bash.