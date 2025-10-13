Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Swoons Over Delhi’s Gorgeous Green Charm

MUMBAI– After lighting up a Diwali bash in New York, global icon Priyanka Chopra jetted off to India — but this time, she skipped Mumbai for Delhi.

The actress shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a plane selfie in a cozy brown hoodie and grey cap, joking, “Sometimes I feel like I live on a plane.” Once she landed, she dropped a snap of the “Welcome to Delhi” sign and revealed the reason for her visit — bestie Tamanna Dutt’s big birthday bash. “My sister’s big birthday… Delhi it is,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Cruising through the capital, Priyanka couldn’t stop admiring the scenery, captioning a video, “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi’s beauty).”

Earlier this week, fans were treated to a cute moment between Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas, who turned hairstylist mid-flight. As he fixed her bun while watching a baseball game, Priyanka laughed, “You’re getting good at it,” proving once again that these two are ultimate couple goals.

Salman Khan Fires Back at ‘Unprofessional’ Tag, Sets Record Straight on ‘Sikandar’

MUMBAI– Salman Khan isn’t holding back anymore. The Bollywood superstar finally broke his silence on being called “unprofessional” and blamed for the box office flop of Sikandar.

During Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed the accusations head-on. “Yes, I came to set at 9 p.m. — because my rib was broken!” he laughed, earning cheers from the audience. He insisted he never compromises on his work, adding, “If a film doesn’t click, that doesn’t mean anyone was unprofessional.”

In true Salman style, he threw in some cheeky sarcasm aimed at Sikandar director A.R. Murugadoss. “He’s made another movie now, Madharaasi — a much bigger blockbuster than Sikandar,” he quipped.

The actor revealed that both Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala backed out during production, but he stayed loyal to the project. “I believed in the story and stood by it till the end. I don’t regret doing Sikandar,” Salman said.

Backing him up, producer Nikhil Dwivedi dismissed the “unprofessional” label as nonsense. “Salman’s films release almost every Eid — how could he do that if he wasn’t shooting on time?” he told IANS.

Dwivedi added that Salman is one of the easiest stars to work with — “no tantrums, no demands, just pure professionalism.”

Looks like the Dabangg star just shut down the haters with his trademark mix of wit and honesty.

Hrithik Roshan Rings In ‘Storm’ With Star-Studded Night Out

MUMBAI– Hrithik Roshan had a blast catching up with the cast of his upcoming OTT thriller Storm, marking his debut as a producer in the streaming world.

The War star shared fun selfies with girlfriend Saba Azad, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and director Ajitpal Singh, writing, “To new beginnings & an incredible journey ahead with this brilliant team!”

Hrithik also thanked Prime Video’s crew for a “lovely evening of team building,” showing off his lighter side before diving into business.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who co-stars in Storm, couldn’t hide his excitement at reuniting with Hrithik after 25 years. The two last worked together in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai back in 2000. “A special evening,” Ashish wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo captioned “Met him after 25 years.”

Speaking about Storm, Hrithik said, “Ajitpal has created a raw, layered, and powerful world with unforgettable characters. I’m thrilled to bring this story to life — it’s something that can connect with audiences across the globe.”

Looks like Storm is shaping up to be a thunderous start to Hrithik’s producing journey.

Vidya Balan Says ‘Law of Attraction’ Landed Her First Big Role in Parineeta

MUMBAI– Vidya Balan believes in the universe’s magic — and she’s got proof. The actress revealed how her dream of working with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar turned into reality thanks to what she calls a little “law of attraction.”

Sharing a sweet Monday video of herself singing Seekho Na Naino Ki Bhasha Piya, Vidya said she fell in love with the song years ago and secretly wished to work with its director. “I began to secretly harbour a desire to work with the master storyteller #PradeepSarkar,” she wrote.

A few years later, that wish came true. Vidya ended up doing an ad film and several music videos with Sarkar — before landing her debut movie Parineeta under his direction. “Unbeknownst to me, the universe began to work its magic,” she said, adding that she’s forever grateful for how it all came together.

“I don’t know if this qualifies as the law of attraction,” she mused, “but I do know I’m ever so grateful — for this and so much else in life.”

Looks like destiny and determination teamed up to make Vidya’s Bollywood dream come true.

Parineeti Chopra Satisfies Chinese Cravings — The Healthy Way!

MUMBAI– Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra is proving that pregnancy cravings don’t have to mean junk food. The actress, expecting her first baby with husband Raghav Chadha,

treated herself to a homemade twist on Chinese cuisine — and kept it clean.

Sharing a snap of her meal on Instagram, Parineeti showed off a plate of veggie rice and chili paneer, captioned, “Ghar ka healthy Chinese food. No bad stuff!!!”

The Ishaqzaade star also gave fans a peek into her first Karwa Chauth celebration. Dressed in a pastel pink-and-yellow outfit and glowing with joy, she performed rituals with Raghav, calling him “my chaand, the love of my life.”

The couple, who tied the knot in Udaipur last year, announced their pregnancy in August and are expecting their little one by the end of 2025. Between adorable baby bumps and healthy cravings, Parineeti’s got that perfect mom-to-be glow.

Raveena Tandon Gushes Over India’s Festive Spirit: ‘Thank You, My Motherland!’

MUMBAI– Raveena Tandon is all heart as the festive season kicks in. The actress took to Instagram to share vibrant snapshots from her Karwa Chauth celebration with Bollywood’s favorite ladies — Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Sonam

Kapoor, and Mira Rajput.

“Love, family, birthdays, happiness, colors, laughter, music, dancing. Thank you my India, my motherland, for giving me this rich colourful culture, history, and reasons for joy!” Raveena wrote in her caption.

Earlier, she flaunted her intricate mehndi design, which sweetly featured the names of her children, parents, and husband. The actress also recently attended what she called a “pawsome” event at Parel Veterinary Hospital, gushing, “The best event I’ve ever attended! Loads of love and kissies from our doggie babies!”

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt and will next appear in Suriya 46. With family, festivals, and films, it’s clear Raveena’s living her best — and most colorful — life.

Aditi Rao Hydari Revives Her Royal Heritage with the Return of the Wanaparthy Saree

MUMBAI– Aditi Rao Hydari is honoring her royal roots in style. The actress, a descendant of the Wanaparthy royal family in Telangana, has celebrated the revival of the historic Wanaparthy saree — a handloom tradition deeply tied to her family’s legacy.

Sharing photos from a special exhibition, Aditi wrote, “The revival of the Wanaparthy saree! A saree that has multicultural roots, much like me!” She revealed that her grandfather, Raja J. Rameshwar Rao, first led efforts to revive the weave by supporting local artisans and restoring old designs.

Aditi also reminisced about a cherished family saree inspired by a Raja Ravi Varma painting, which later influenced the half-saree she wore for her temple wedding to Siddharth, designed by Sabyasachi. “It was locked in my subconscious, and it all came out when Sabyasachi was creating my wedding look,” she shared.

In her heartfelt post, Aditi showcased her family’s photos, rare artworks, and glimpses of the exhibition, adding, “I’m so proud to bring this to you all. I hope the weavers of Wanaparthy reclaim their rich legacy.”

With this tribute, Aditi beautifully weaves together heritage, artistry, and nostalgia — keeping her royal legacy alive for a new generation. (Source: IANS)