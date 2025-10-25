Fourth Annual Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Summit at Northeastern to Explore the Future of Family Business in India

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Can India’s family-owned enterprises remain competitive in a rapidly globalizing world? That question will take center stage at Northeastern University’s fourth annual Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Summit, hosted by the Center for Emerging Markets (CEM) on October 27, 2025, at the East Village 17th Floor Conference Facility.

Titled “Can Indian Family Businesses Compete?”, this year’s summit will bring together distinguished Indian family business leaders, next-generation entrepreneurs, academics, and global experts to examine the evolving dynamics of family-owned enterprises in India and across emerging markets.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will also be livestreamed via Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business Facebook page.

A Focus on Family Enterprises and Global Competitiveness

Organized as part of the Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Initiative, the summit builds on previous CEM events focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. This year’s program turns attention to one of India’s most influential — yet complex — economic forces: the family business.

The summit, organizers note, offers an opportunity to explore how these businesses can remain resilient, responsible, and globally competitive amid shifting markets and generational transitions.

Keynote speakers include Farhad Forbes, Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall and former Chair of the Family Business Network International; Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce; and John A. Davis, Founder of the Cambridge Family Enterprise Group and Faculty Director of Family Enterprise Programs at MIT Sloan School of Management.

Panel discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including leadership and governance, the competitive advantages of family firms, and the readiness of next-generation leaders. Notable panelists include Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson of Thermax Ltd.; and Northeastern alumni Vidhan Bhaiya and Aashray Thatai, representing India’s next generation of business leadership.

Building Bridges Between India and the World

The Vivek and Vandana Sharma India Initiative, which supports this summit, was established to strengthen academic and business collaboration between the U.S. and India. Through lectures, research, and executive engagement, the initiative aims to deepen understanding of India’s economic landscape and its role in the global economy.

As emerging markets continue to redefine global business models, the 2025 India Summit promises a timely and thought-provoking exploration of how tradition, innovation, and leadership intersect in shaping the future of family enterprise.

Agenda

8:45 – 9:30am Registration and Breakfast 9:30 – 9:40am Welcome Rajesh Aggarwal, Deputy Dean; D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Northeastern University Ravi Ramamurti, University Distinguished Professor of International Business & Strategy, and Founding Director, Center for Emerging Markets, Northeastern University Session 1 9:40– 10:25am Keynote: The Challenges Facing Family Businesses Everywhere Farhad Forbes Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall; Former Chair, Family Business Network International Ashish Chugh (Moderator) Portfolio Manager & Head of Global Emerging Market Equities, Loomis, Sayles Ravi Ramamurti (Moderator) Director, Center for Emerging Markets, Northeastern University Session 2 10:30 – 11:10am The Competitive Advantage of Family Businesses Gaurav Dalmia Chairman, Dalmia Group Holdings Jay Narayanan (Moderator) Associate Professor, Management and Organization Development, Northeastern University Ravi Ramamurti (Moderator) Director, Center for Emerging Markets, Northeastern University 11:10 – 11:25am Coffee Break Session 3 11:25am – 12:20pm Leadership & Governance of our Company Meher Pudumjee Chairperson, Thermax Ltd With Comments by: Farhad Forbes Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall; Former Chair, Family Business Network International 12:20 – 1:00pm Lunch

Session 4 1:00 – 1:40pm Panel: Is the Next Generation Ready to Take Charge? Vidhan Bhaiya ‘20 Co-Founder, Cortex Aashray Thatai ‘13 Director, FA Home & Apparel Pvt Ltd Kim Eddleston (Moderator) Schulze Distinguished Professor, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Northeastern University 1:40 – 1:55pm Capitalizing on the Next Generation Kim Eddleston Schulze Distinguished Professor, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Northeastern University Session 5 2:00 – 2:45pm Keynote: The Social Responsibility of Family Business Jamshyd Godrej Chairman & Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce 2:45 – 3:00pm Coffee Break Session 6 3:00 – 4:15pm Keynote: The Future of Family Business John Davis

Chairman and Founder, Cambridge Family Enterprise Group; Faculty Director, Family Enterprise Programs, MIT Sloan School of Management Session 7 4:15 – 4:30pm Conclusions Farhad Forbes Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall; Former Chair, Family Business Network International Ravi Ramamurti Founding Director, Center for Emerging Markets, Northeastern University

The event is free and open to the public via livestream. For more information, visit the Center for Emerging Markets at https://damore-mckim.northeastern.edu.