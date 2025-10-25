India Association of New Hampshire to Host Grand Diwali Utsav on November 2

- Advertisement -

NASHUA, N.H.— The India Association of New Hampshire (IANH) will host its annual Diwali Utsav on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Nashua High School North, bringing together the region’s Indian diaspora for a day filled with cultural celebration, community connection, and festive fun.

Each fall, IANH’s Diwali Utsav serves as one of the largest cultural gatherings for Indian Americans in New Hampshire, celebrating the spirit of Diwali — the Festival of Lights — with performances, music, dance, fashion, and food. This year’s event promises a vibrant showcase of talent from children, youth, and adults representing local dance and music schools, along with guest performances from renowned artists in the area.

In addition to the cultural lineup, attendees can look forward to a family fashion show, where participants of all ages will have the chance to walk the ramp and display their festive Diwali attire. A variety of vendors selling ethnic clothing, jewelry, and crafts will be on-site, creating a lively bazaar atmosphere. Food will be available for purchase from popular Indian restaurants in the region, offering authentic flavors from across India.

The evening will conclude with a Garba and Dandiya celebration, led by DJ Sam, giving guests a chance to dance and continue the post-Navaratri festivities.

The event highlights the association’s mission to celebrate Indian culture while strengthening community ties in New Hampshire.

Businesses and individuals are invited to participate as sponsors or vendors, with booth opportunities available.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: Cultural Program: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Garba/Dandiya: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Nashua High School North, 8 Titan Way, Nashua, NH 03063

For vendor inquiries, email Secretary@IANH.org

For event-related questions, contact Cultural@IANH.org

Visit www.IANH.org for more information.