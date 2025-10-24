Inside NEMA’s Journey: How a Volunteer-Led Organization is Redefining Cultural Leadership

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–At this year’s New England Choice Awards Gala, the New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) will be honored as the 2025 Best Non-Profit Organization of the Year, recognizing more than two decades of tireless work preserving culture, building community, and inspiring belonging among New England’s Indian-American population. The award will be presented on November 1 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Founded in 2004, NEMA has become one of the region’s most dynamic cultural nonprofits, connecting more than 5,000 individuals each year across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Rooted in the heritage of Kerala, India, NEMA celebrates traditional arts, music, dance, and cuisine while embracing an inclusive vision that welcomes people of all backgrounds to experience the richness of Indian culture.

In a video interview with INDIA New England News, NEMA’s immediate past President Prinyanka Ranjith and treasurer Biju Kachappilly talk about the organization.

To watch the full interview. please click here, or on the image below.

“To be honored with the 2025 Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award is more than a celebration of NEMA’s rich past — it’s an affirmation of our future,” said Priyanka Ranjith, NEMA President. “Our mission is to help children grow up proud of their heritage and to make diversity a unifying force that transforms communities.”

NEMA’s year-round programming spans cultural celebrations such as Onam, Vishu, Diwali, and Christmas, alongside youth leadership programs, language education, and arts showcases. The organization’s flagship event, Drishya, is the largest Indian cultural competition in New England — marking its 15th anniversary in 2025 with over 3,000 participants across five weekends.

Beyond cultural preservation, NEMA champions community well-being through health, sports, and social service initiatives. Recent efforts include a free CPR training series, regional sports tournaments, and partnerships with organizations like TEAM Aid to provide emergency assistance for families in crisis.

Led entirely by volunteers — including Vice President Manoj Pillai, General Secretary Sreekanth Janardanan Nair, and more than 100 committee members — NEMA exemplifies service-driven leadership and grassroots impact.

As Vermont and the broader New England region grow more diverse, NEMA stands as a model of how culture, compassion, and collaboration can strengthen community ties.