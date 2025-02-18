For Actor and IT Professional Mukta Munjal, Life is a Theater: No Rehearsals Allowed, Only Improv

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—The phrase “We are all actors on a stage” comes from William Shakespeare’s play As You Like It, where Jaques says, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.”

Meet Mukta Munjal, who later in her life decided to listen to her long-time hidden desire to act and she found her savior in SETU, a non-profit theater group that was founded in 2003 in Boston area.

Ms. Munjal had never acted, never performed, but she took the bold step, not intimidated by the age dogma. She has acted in several SETU productions such as WEAVE, Mini-Love, Andha Yug, Hush-Hush, Birth of Boson and upcoming month-long production ‘When Gandhi and Mohammed meet’ in March of 2025.

“Theatre has given me a powerful platform to explore and express human emotions, share impactful stories, and deliver meaningful social messages,” says Ms. Munjal, adding that life is truly a theater where people take on different roles when interacting with the world. In real life, however, no rehearsals are allowed, only improvisation, she adds.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Munjal will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

To buy a ticket, please click here.

A Performer by heart, SETU rekindled her love for theatre and acting and allowed her to explore and express. SETU also provided her with an opportunity to be a liaison between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. With her drive towards theatre and performing arts, she spearheaded efforts towards bringing Western Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut side closer to Boston and onboarded two dozen passionate new actors who craved to perform on bigger platforms like SETU but could not do it because of logistics and distance constraints.

Acting is not just a profession or hobby for Ms. Munjal. It’s a journey that enriches her life and connects her with others in profound ways. She finds joy in her on and offstage production roles whether it’s organizing a panel discussion on transgender rights during ‘Seven Steps around fire’ or being a narrator in Andha-Yug or playing Michelle Obama in WEAVE during Covid or be a caring mother to Bose in ‘Birth of Boston’ stage reading.

Professionally, Ms. Munjal is an IT professional with 20 years of experience with leadership and problem-solving abilities. She works as Senior Architect Solution Owner at Slalom Build in Boston. Recently, she was awarded Slalom Build ‘Build Together’ Team award across Build North America for her efforts in building a strong team of Women Who Build in Boston and beyond.

Ms. Munjal is deeply committed to women’s empowerment, championing it through various platforms, including the Miss Bharat New England pageant. As the Vice President of Miss Bharat New England and the owner of Mukta Productions, she has combined her love for the arts and her leadership skills to create impactful events and platforms that empower others.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Munjal:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Mukta Munjal: One of the highlights of my work that I enjoy the most is being a mother of two active children (14 and 10), a furry Cavachon baby Rio and wife to a talented and passionate cricketer, which brings me immense joy and fulfillment.

Professionally, I have grown into the role of a “Solution Owner” at Slalom, a leading technology consulting firm based in Boston. With my educational background in computer sciences and 20+ years of accumulated knowledge and expertise, I create meaningful and value driven technological solutions for our clients while creating high performing teams.

The most rewarding aspect of my work is the opportunity to connect with new customers and teams every few months, which widens my horizons. Collaborating with key decision-makers allows me to understand their needs and witness the real impact of the solutions I create. Beyond the professional challenges, what truly excites me is engaging with people on both sides, the talented solution developers on my team and the influential stakeholders at client companies.

As a lifelong learner and naturally curious person, I find excitement in new technologies and the challenges and opportunities that they bring. I am intrigued by recent Generative AI technologies and have learnt a great deal through podcasts, hands-on training and workshops and have led training sessions on enhanced productivity through AI tools. Beyond my professional work, I am deeply committed to theatre and women’s empowerment.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

MM: I firmly believe that true growth—both personally and professionally—comes from giving back. Giving back isn’t just about charity, it’s about mentorship, kindness, sharing knowledge, and creating opportunities for those who need them.

To that end, I have supported and given time, effort and voice to many local organizations that champion hunger, education and health run by very capable and passionate people- Akshaya Patra, Ekal Vidyalaya & Vision-Aid, We Care Charity, FIA, Vibha, A Future for Every Child (AFEC). I have been closely associated with Boston’s renowned theatre group SETU.

Since education has been the foundation of my journey, I love working closely with young minds. I had the privilege of serving as a team manager for Destination Imagination (DI), an organization dedicated to inspiring and equipping students through creative problem-solving. One of my most fulfilling experiences was integrating my theatre skills into their Fine Arts challenge, helping students enhance their storytelling and performance abilities.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

MM: Extending my love for performing arts and the stage in general, I am a Bhangra dancer, a New York Fashion Week model, Mrs Bharat New England and National crown winner in 2019 and have served as a mentor and judge in many pageants. I am currently serving as the Vice President of Miss Bharat New England pageant.

Over the past six years of hosting these events, I have had the privilege of mentoring over 150 participants of all ages. Working with teen girls has been especially rewarding, as I’ve witnessed them grow in confidence, build self-esteem, and take pride in their achievements.

I have started Mukta Productions with the aim to support new talent and bring new and meaningful events to the community. I also enjoy Emceeing and have hosted various community events including ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington DC, Statehouse in Rhode Island and India Day parade in Boston. I also enjoy drawing, painting, and watching shows with a historical bent and a good comedy.

I have used these platforms to rediscover myself. From being a geeky nerd to finding my place on stage and in the fashion industry—has been one of self-discovery and empowerment journeys. At this stage in my life, I have learned to look beyond the exterior and focus on what truly matters.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

MM: I was somewhat a Sanskrit geek and scholar in high school. [I have an interesting story of how I came to love Sanskrit which turned into a lifelong lesson]. I am a national level discus throw athlete and enjoyed going to inter-college, inter-state sports meets in RECs, BITS Pilani etc. I learnt how to read and write Japanese in my early career years in TCS and passed JLPT level 1 certification. (Ogenki desu ka? Which means How are you doing?)

My husband and I are also mixed-double badminton champions! [On the goofy side, I can make certain facial expressions and speak gibberish, an acquired talent during high school days. Hard to write about it but can only be demonstrated.]

INE: Your favorite books?

MM: Non-fiction, stories of triumph and self-help books are my favorite categories. I have acquired a collection of about 40-50 self-help books from John Maxwell, Dale Carnegie, Joel Osteen, Steven Covey, and Napoleon Hill over the years. My early career years in the US were spent reading many of these books which shaped my thinking. These books guided me when I didn’t have family around. I had committed to reading at least one non-fiction book every month. Now I am not that regular, but every time I lack motivation, I refer to these books and go back to where I started.

Three feet from Gold from Napoleon Hill foundation Your best life now from Joel Osteen My recent ones have been the most popular Atomic Habits and I am currently listening to an audio book ‘7 rules of Power’ that I am finding very interesting.

In fiction I like Daniel Steel stories the most as she shows over the top yet emotional sides of humans.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

Life is not a dress rehearsal! – Rose Tremain Abundance is about being rich, with or without money Only way to grow is to give Begin with the end in mind – Stephen Covey It’s always impossible until it’s done – Nelson Mandela

INE: Who inspires you the most?

My dad Ramesh Munjal has been my greatest inspiration, an unwavering supporter, and lifelong cheerleader. While my mom built my foundation as a strong woman, my dad instilled confidence and resilience in me and my younger siblings. Despite facing setbacks, he reinvented himself multiple times, always reminding me: “Never fear hard work; keep moving forward.”

At his lowest point, he had to choose between saving his business or investing in my education. He chose me. Despite family pressure, he believed in my dreams. When everyone around us doubted a girl’s potential, I promised myself that I would prove them wrong—and I did.

His progressive mindset has inspired generations in our family. Every girl deserves a father like him.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

MM:

Be empathetic and kind Do what is right always Take ownership and get it done Stay humble and curious Always have a feeling of abundance and gratitude in your heart.

INE: If you get a chance to meet, who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

MM: I have always imagined hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for some of my favorite and intriguing personalities. Just imagine what a fun and well rounded conversation this would be! These are top among the people who have contributed to my evolution of my learning, character and enjoyment and would be at the dinner table..

Barack/Michele Obama

Walt Disney

Oprah

Bill Gates

Meryl Streep

Shahrukh Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Mother Teresa

Serena Williams

Sorry, the question was for one person. It’s hard to pick one. It is like asking to pick your favorite child. So, I cheated a bit here!

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

MM: I would choose trust as you cannot truly love someone if you don’t trust them. Love will be superficial if it is not rooted in trust. Trust allows vulnerability, openness and sense of security which is crucial for love to blossom.

You can be madly in love with me but if I cannot trust your actions or your words in my presence or absence, that love will eventually perish. A relationship of trust will go longer than the relationship of intense love. Trust is the foundation of every relationship, nurture it and it will stand strong forever.

Keemat pani ki nahin pyas ki hoti hai,

Kadar maut hi nahin saans hi hoti hai,

Pyar to bahut log karte hain duniya mein par

Keemat pyar ki nahin vishwas ki hoti hai .