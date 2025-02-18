Bollywood Roundup: Radhika Apte, Rashmika Mandanna, Shalini Pandey, and more…

- Advertisement -

Radhika Apte shares first post after sparking controversy with breast pump photo

Mumbai– After sparking a heated debate online with her breast pump photo, actress Radhika Apte has shared her first post.

Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Sister Midnight’ actress shared an adorable photo featuring her baby girl and husband, Benedict Taylor. Although their faces aren’t visible in the image, it captures the father-daughter duo posing with their wrists touching each other’s hand.For the caption, Radhika wrote, “Happy birthday to the man with the big hand. We love you and we are very lucky to have you #birthdayboy #favoriteperson #boxingbuds.”

Meanwhile, Apte recently grabbed headlines after sharing a picture from the British Academy Film Awards, where she was seen breast-pumping milk.

Sharing the same on her IG handle, the ‘Phobia’ actress wrote, “And now my BAFTAs reality #breastfeeding #postpartum #breastpump I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated. #baftas2025 #sistermidnight #postpartum.”

Her post divided the internet. Many fans expressed their sadness that, even in the 21st century, women like Radhika still have to pump milk in a washroom, highlighting how this simple act remains stigmatized in the country. While some appreciated her effort to normalize breastfeeding and breast pumping, they also voiced their discomfort with the fact that she had to do it in such an inconvenient and uncomfortable setting, pointing to the lack of proper facilities for mothers.

Radhika and her husband, Benedict, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in late 2024. The actress shared the joyous news on Instagram in December 2024, posting a photo of herself with her newborn. In the caption, she wrote, “First work meeting back after birth, with our one-week-old at my breast…”

Rashmika Mandanna showcases fascination with this special crown

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna loves to treat her InstaFam with her adorable social media posts. The ‘Animal’ actress recently took to her Instagram and posted a cute picture of herself.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen wearing a special crown on her head made from beautiful red flowers as she pouts for the camera.

She also asked a very crucial question to her fans in the caption, “Hey there. How does this crown look?”

Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai in her last release, “Chhaava”. The film that reached cinema halls on February 14 has been receiving lots of love from the audience. The diva took to her IG and penned a heartfelt note on her journey of transforming into Maharani Yesubai.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries. And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce – she is powerful – she is graceful – she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to – it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

Additionally, showing her admiration for director Laxman Utekar, the ‘Pushpa’ actress wrote, “Laxman sir (@laxman.utekar)- I adore you so much. And I have never said this to you before, but you truly are THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I’VE EVER MET. I truly feel really blessed to have met you and known you. I don’t speak much because I am too shy to have conversations, but I mean every word.”

Basking in the success of “Chhaava”, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the much-awaited flick will be released in theatres during Eid 2025.

Shalini Pandey sheds light on playing Raaji in ‘Dabba Cartel’

Mumbai– The recently released trailer of Hitesh Bhatia’s forthcoming series, “Dabba Cartel” has managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Shalini Pandey’s portrayal of Raaji in particular left the movie buffs pleasantly shocked.

Speaking about her character, Shalini Pandey said, “I’m playing the character of Raaji. She seems like a sweet, simple, and homely girl, which she is but then she goes through turmoil, loses her resistance, and not what depth she has, and I as a character discovered her depth while doing this character and it was a great experience for me. And how Raaji flips completely, you will see how she changes. It was a discovery for Shalini and while playing Raaji for me, so yes it was very interesting playing the character.”

She further talked about her experience of working with veterans like Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, “My mom and dad love Shabana Azmi and I have heard about her from them. I have seen her films and am a huge fan of Shabana Ji and to be part of a cast like this is a privilege. We had a lot of fun shooting for it. Gajaraj Rao especially, though we don’t have scenes together, I admire her work, to work with Jyotika and all other women is quite fun, so yes this a complete women-leading show.”

Earlier, director Hitesh Bhatia also shared his views on the series saying, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what makes it special is the emotional depth and the dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m excited for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

The show stars Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in key roles, along with others.

The “Dabba Cartel” trailer offers us an insight into the life of five middle-class women, whose seemingly innocent dabba business takes a sinister turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

“Dabba Cartel” is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra stays on top of her social media game. Recently, the diva took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a stylish mirror selfie.

Posing in a gray crop top with matching baggy pants, PeeCee wrote, “Channeling my inner @urmilamatondkarofficial”.

We can hear the track “Mangta Hai Kya” from Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan’s 1995 movie “Rangeela” playing in the background.

Prior to this, she used social media to drop a bunch of nostalgic pictures from her childhood, teens, and the initial phase of her career.

Not just that, the stunner also penned the story behind each and every photograph in the caption. She wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life.

1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982

3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987

4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year

5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly”.

She went on to share, “7: Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995

8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997

9: 90s baby. Stylin’ with @irf.ahm 1997

10: my first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999

11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999

12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar

13: Miss india contestant. 2000

14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002

15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don’t ask! 2008

There’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia”.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra is reported to be in India to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s next, temporarily named, “SSMB29”, alongside Mahesh Babu.

Bipasha Basu shares new identity of husband Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai– In a heartwarming social media post, actress Bipasha Basu revealed a new side of her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, offering fans a glimpse into his evolving identity.

The couple, known for their strong bond, continues to share their personal moments with followers, and this latest update has captured the attention of many. On Tuesday, the ‘Alone’ actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of Karan with their baby girl Devi. In the adorable click, the little girl is seen hugging her doting dad from behind. The ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with Devi’s Papa written on it. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow. The little girl looks super cute in a yellow t-shirt and pink shorts.

Bipasha also added MaRynn Taylor’s soulful track, “Dads and Daughters,” to the post.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the ‘Jism’ actress shared an adorable video of her daughter kissing Karan, as he wrote a special letter for their baby girl. In the video, Bipasha also revealed that Karan has been writing her a letter every Valentine’s Day for the past ten years, and now he has started writing letters for their baby girl as well.

Basu also dropped romantic images featuring her and Karan. The couple was seen posing against a beautiful beach backdrop, likely taken during their visit to the Maldives for Bipasha’s 46th birthday on January 7. Along with the photos, Bipasha shared a heartfelt caption, “Monkeylove I love you my monkey … Now & Forever Each day … Everyday … More & More Happy Valentines Day to all.”

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first crossed paths on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. After dating for a year, they got married in April 2016. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022. (IANS)