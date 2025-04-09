First Single ‘Darsanamey’ from Sharwanand’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Released

Chennai– The makers of director Ram Abbaraju’s highly anticipated family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand in the lead, released the film’s first single on Wednesday. Titled Darsanamey, the track is a soulful romantic number that has already started to create a buzz.

AK Entertainments, the production house behind the film, shared the announcement on social media on Monday, posting:

“Love has a new sound… and it’s called #Darsanamey. Let your heart sway to every beat with the first single from #NariNariNadumaMurari, OUT NOW. A @Composer_Vishal musical.”

The catchy romantic tune has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Yazin Nizar. The music video features not only Sharwanand and Samyuktha but also includes appearances by singer Yazin and composer Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Adventures International, the film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha in leading roles.

The movie has garnered considerable attention, in part due to its title—Nari Nari Naduma Murari—which is the same as Balakrishna’s 50th film released in 1990. That film, directed by Kodandarami Reddy and co-starring Shobana and Nirosha, was a comedy-drama centered around a man caught between two women, and it became a major box office success.

However, AK Entertainments has clarified that despite the shared title, the storylines of the two films are entirely different.

The upcoming film features cinematography by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. The story is written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, with dialogues by Nandu Savirigana. Art direction is handled by Brahma Kadali.

According to sources close to the production, filming for Nari Nari Naduma Murari is nearing completion. (IANS)