Javed Ali Says Singing Reality Shows Blend Popularity and Artistry

Mumbai— Playback singer Javed Ali, known for his latest track Koyal, recently shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of singing reality shows. According to the acclaimed artist, these shows are a blend of both popularity and genuine artistry.

Speaking with IANS, Javed said, “It’s a combination. Many talented singers have emerged from reality shows. It’s not that these platforms haven’t produced good singers—there are numerous examples of successful artists who started their journeys on such shows.”

He emphasized that a singer’s success after participating in a reality show largely depends on their talent and ability to sustain themselves in the industry.

“Sometimes, artists shine during the show, but when they’re given an original song to perform, it might not work for them, and they eventually fade away. But those who are truly talented, who are hungry to create something new—when they get an opportunity and deliver something the audience connects with—they rise. So yes, it’s really a mix of both factors,” he added.

Javed also highlighted the contrast between traditional or folk singers and those who emerge from the more mainstream segments of the music industry.

“Today, it’s hard to predict where or when a new talent will come from,” he said. “Traditional singers cater to a different audience. Every artist has their own listener base, and only a few manage to appeal to audiences across all segments.”

He further advocated for the repackaging of Indian music to appeal to a wider, younger audience.

“The current generation wants something fresh and modern. If you present Indian music with a new twist—like Koyal, which is a classical fusion—it gives it a contemporary vibe while maintaining its roots. So I don’t think Indian music is losing its originality,” he said. (Source: IANS)