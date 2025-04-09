Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Shares Health Update After Breast Cancer Relapse

Mumbai– Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap has shared a health update after her breast cancer recurred eight years after her initial diagnosis. Following a new round of treatment and therapies, she took to social media to announce that she has returned home and is on the path to recovery.

On April 9, Tahira posted a smiling photo of herself holding a sunflower on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and prayers she has received. In her caption, she wrote:

“Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering. I know some of you are praying—people I know, and many I don’t—and yet I receive all your goodness with grace. Similarly, some of you know me, and others might not, but I send all my gratitude to each of you. When such a connection is made, one that goes beyond personal relationships, it’s called Humanity—the highest form of spirituality.”

Just two days earlier, on April 7, Tahira had revealed the recurrence of her breast cancer via another social media post. She wrote:

“Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s all about perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and encourage everyone to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

In the caption, she added a message of resilience and positivity:

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gets too generous and throws them at you again, squeeze them calmly into your favorite kala khatta drink and sip it with good intentions. One, because it tastes better—and two, because you know you’re going to give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram Not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018—the earliest stage of the disease, where abnormal cells remain confined to the breast ducts or lobules and have not spread to surrounding tissues. (Source: IANS)