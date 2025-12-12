First Look of Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa Revealed for Live-Action ‘Street Fighter,’ Film Set for 2026 Release

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI–The makers of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter have unveiled the first official looks of several cast members, including Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo, offering an early glimpse into the action-packed film scheduled for theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Vidyut Jammwal shared the cast images on Instagram, featuring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jason Momoa. Captioning the post, Jammwal wrote, “In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. @streetfightermovie @legendary @paramountpics”.

In a collaborative post with the official Street Fighter movie account, Jammwal’s character reveal confirmed that he will be playing Dhalsim. His look reflects an intense, ascetic warrior aesthetic, with a lean, battle-ready physique, traditional monk-style body markings, a shaved head and a trimmed beard.

The caption accompanying the reveal read: “Stretch beyond your limits. VIDYUT JAMMWAL is DHALSIM. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026.”

A teaser for the film was also released and debuted during the 2025 Game Awards, where members of the cast appeared on stage to introduce the first look to fans.

According to the official synopsis, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson. The film is co-produced by Legendary in collaboration with Japanese video game developer Capcom, with Paramount Pictures handling distribution. (Source: IANS)