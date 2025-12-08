LearnQuest Announces Dates and Leadership for 18th Annual Music Festival; Shashank Nene Returns as Festival Chair

WALTHAM, MA — LearnQuest Academy of Music has announced its 18th Annual LearnQuest Music Festival, scheduled for April 3–5, 2026, marking nearly two decades of showcasing Indian classical music in New England.

The three-day festival will open on Friday, April 3, at the Thomas Tull Concert Hall at MIT, followed by full-day programs on April 4 and 5 at Regis College. in Weston, MA.

LearnQuest has named Shashank Nene as the Festival Chair and Aakash Deep as the Vice Chair for the 2026 edition.

For Nene, this appointment marks a return to a familiar role—he previously chaired LearnQuest’s 2016 music conference and festival. A veteran of more than decades in the global information technology industry, Nene has held senior leadership positions across the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Having lived in Massachusetts for over two decades, he has long been associated with LearnQuest’s mission and community initiatives.

A Platform for Hindustani and Carnatic Traditions

The LearnQuest Music Festival has grown into one of the most respected Indian classical music events in the United States. It brings together leading artists in Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, along with emerging performers and collaborative ensembles.

Hindustani classical music —the tradition of North India—is known for its improvisational approach, expressive ragas, and rhythmic depth shaped by instruments such as sitar, sarod, bansuri, and tabla.

Carnatic classical music, rooted in South India, emphasizes structured compositions (kritis), complex rhythmic patterns, and improvisation within precise frameworks, often featuring the violin, veena, mridangam, and kanjira.

Each year, the festival’s programming highlights vocal and instrumental excellence from both traditions, offering audiences an immersive experience that is rarely found in a single event in the United States.

Continuing an 18-Year Cultural Tradition

Since its inception, LearnQuest Academy—a non-profit dedicated to promoting Indian classical and light music education—has built the festival into its flagship celebration. Past editions have drawn well-known artists from India and across the U.S., as well as music students, scholars, and listeners from the wider New England community.

The 18th Annual LearnQuest Festival will continue that tradition, with detailed artist lineups and schedules to be announced soon.

For updates, registration details, and festival announcements, audiences can visit LearnQuest’s website or follow ongoing coverage through India New England News.