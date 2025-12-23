Simu Liu Says Hollywood Success Is Harder for Non-White Actors

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES– Actor Simu Liu has said building a lasting career in Hollywood is significantly more difficult for performers who are not white, describing his own post-breakthrough journey as an ongoing uphill battle despite starring in a major Marvel film.

Liu, who rose to global prominence with his lead role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” said he wishes he had better understood before the film’s release that success in Hollywood is defined by longevity rather than a single high-profile moment — and that the industry does not offer the same opportunities to everyone.

He said the system is structured in a way that makes it easier for certain actors to maintain momentum once they achieve success, while others continue to struggle for comparable opportunities. Liu said that dynamic has shaped his own career experience since his Marvel debut.

The actor said he has closely observed how some performers move seamlessly from one major role to the next, while he continues to face daily uncertainty about the quality and scope of projects offered to him. He added that many of the roles presented to him have not aligned with his expectations or potential.

Liu said he was surprised by the lack of leading-role offers following the commercial and cultural success of “Shang-Chi.” He said the projects that came his way were often low-budget films or supporting roles, including villains or secondary characters, rather than central roles meant to anchor a story.

While emphasizing that he is grateful for the work he receives, Liu said he expected more top-billed opportunities after his breakout moment and believes those offers would have come faster and in greater number had he been a different kind of actor.

He also said there are directors he admires who would likely never consider casting him, a reality he believes explains why many Asian actors turn to producing, writing, or directing their own projects to ensure meaningful roles exist.

Liu’s comments add to ongoing conversations in the film industry about representation, access, and structural barriers faced by actors from underrepresented communities. (Source: IANS)