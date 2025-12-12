India Must Build Independent Space Capability, Says Astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

- Advertisement -

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India– India must establish its own independent strength in space as the world moves toward a new phase of interplanetary exploration, Indian astronaut and test pilot Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair said on Friday.

Speaking at Huddle Global 2025, billed as India’s largest beachside startup festival, Nair said India’s future space missions will not only advance national interests but also help give the wider global community a voice as major powers shape the rules governing outer space.

Addressing the role of astronauts in nation building, Nair said India already plays a significant role in the global space ecosystem, with nearly 30 percent of specialized work being carried out by experts of Indian origin working at international agencies such as NASA.

“India has to ensure we develop our own entity in space instead of doing the work for others,” he said.

Flagship missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan, Nair added, will demonstrate India’s ability to operate independently in space and influence global decision-making.

He stressed that opportunities for Indian companies extend well beyond launch vehicles and satellites, urging startups to focus on human-centric innovation. As an example, Nair noted that all manned space missions still rely on Russian-designed toilet systems, a monopoly no space agency has managed to break.

“These are the kind of real problems humans face in space,” he said. “Indian startups should take the lead in solving them.”

Drawing parallels between astronauts and startup founders, Nair said both take on extreme challenges in pursuit of their goals. Astronauts, he noted, undergo rigorous training across disciplines ranging from mechanical repair and medical support to food preparation in order to function effectively in orbit.

“Startup leaders should also build multi-disciplinary skills,” he said. “It helps them understand every part of their team and mission.”

Nair also praised India’s scientific ecosystem, pointing out that unlike developed nations where large private companies partner closely with the state, India has achieved major breakthroughs with limited financial resources and the expertise of its scientists.

He said the next phase of growth will require deeper involvement from startups.

“As India moves toward becoming a global space power, startups and enterprises have a crucial role in shaping that future,” Nair said. (Source: IANS)