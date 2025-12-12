Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle Come Together for Musical Reunion

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Renowned Bollywood playback singers Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle recently reunited for a private musical evening, creating a memorable moment for fans of Indian music.

The gathering also featured veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and popular comedian Johnny Lever, turning the evening into a lively, multi-generational celebration of music and entertainment. Sudesh Bhosle shared pictures from the event on social media, describing the reunion as one “to be cherished for a lifetime.”

In the photographs, the celebrated artistes are seen singing together, posing for group pictures and sharing moments of laughter. Sonu Nigam was seen performing alongside Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle, while Johnny Lever entertained the group with a comic performance. Sachin Pilgaonkar also joined the singers during the session, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Amit Kumar, the son of legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar, remains one of the prominent playback voices from the 1980s and 1990s. He is widely known for songs such as “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” from Balika Badhu and several popular duets, and continues to uphold his father’s musical legacy through concerts and recordings.

Sudesh Bhosle, a noted singer and mimicry artiste, is best known for his vocal renditions inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. He has sung several popular tracks over the years, including “Jumma Chumma De De” and “Shava Shava.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar, whose career spans more than five decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, is known for his work in films such as Balika Badhu and Satte Pe Satta, among many others.

The reunion brought together some of the most respected names in Indian entertainment, offering a glimpse of the camaraderie and shared history that continues to connect generations of artistes. (Source: IANS)