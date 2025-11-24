Faridkot Releases New EP ‘Nayi Baat,’ Showcasing Evolving Musical Style

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indie duo Faridkot, featuring vocalist IP Singh and guitarist Rajarshi Sanyal, has released their latest EP titled “Nayi Baat,” a five-track project that marks a fresh chapter in the band’s creative evolution.

The EP features the songs “Harjai,” “Nayi Baat,” “Sawaari,” “Aza,” and “Jaadugari,” and captures what the band describes as its expanding sonic identity. In a statement, the duo said the project reflects new ideas and experimentation. “Nayi Baat, as the name suggests, is a culmination of a lot of new ideas,” they said.

“The sonic range of the album is quite wide and we have just had a lot of fun while making this EP. It’s like a short novel and every song tells a part of the story,” they said, adding that pushing boundaries has been central to Faridkot’s musical philosophy.

The group reflected on its journey and its storytelling-driven approach. “We have always loved telling stories through our music and exploring various genres to tell them,” they said. They added that authenticity remains key to connecting with listeners, noting that audiences “can sniff out if something is not authentic.”

Faridkot said the process of creating music for albums and for film projects is similar, though working with directors and producers requires aligning with a collaborative vision while still bringing original ideas.

The release of the EP is accompanied by a music video for the track “Harjai,” which has also been launched. (Source: IANS)