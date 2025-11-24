Jubin Nautiyal Pays Tribute to Dharmendra, Says He Was Lucky to Feel His Warmth

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Jubin Nautiyal on Monday mourned the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, calling himself “lucky” to have experienced the legendary performer’s kindness and strength.

Nautiyal shared an AI-generated image of the late actor on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message. “I was lucky to have crossed paths with him… lucky to have felt his warmth, his sincerity, his quiet strength. People like him don’t just leave memories, they leave blessings,” he wrote. “My deepest condolences to the family. Rest peacefully, Dharmender ji. Your kindness will continue to live in every life you touched.”

Dharmendra died Monday at the age of 89. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to breathing complications and was reportedly placed on a ventilator before being discharged following signs of improvement. In recent years, he had been living at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, having relocated due to worsening pollution in Mumbai.

His death follows a string of recent losses in the Hindi film fraternity, including Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah and advertising icon Piyush Pandey.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra began his film journey after winning a nationwide talent contest organized by Filmfare and Bimal Roy Productions in 1958. He quickly rose to prominence for his charisma and screen presence, eventually becoming one of Bollywood’s most adored stars.

He delivered memorable performances across genres — from the intense ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ to his timeless role as Veeru in ‘Sholay’. Over a career spanning decades, he earned acclaim as one of the most versatile and beloved figures in Indian cinema.

Dharmendra was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, for his contributions to film. (Source: IANS)