Papon Says Music Is His Celebration, Even on His Birthday

Mumbai– Singer Papon chose not to pause his work on his 50th birthday this year, saying he prefers to spend the day immersed in music rather than taking time off.

“Music has always been my biggest celebration. I don’t feel the need to take a break on my birthday when I get to spend the day doing what I love,” he said.

Fresh from his Sham-E-Mehfil 2025 tour, Papon is now in the final phase of completing his upcoming ghazal album, which blends contemporary poetry with soulful compositions.

He said the new project holds deep personal meaning. “This new ghazal album is very close to my heart, and the energy of the shows keeps me inspired. Of course, I’ll steal a little time to be with my family too—because they’re my grounding force. But for me, creating music is the best gift I can give myself and my listeners.”

The album will feature original compositions and poetry from modern writers.

Papon began his musical career with the Assamese track “Nasaba Sokule” from the album Snigdha Junak in 1998. He released his first album, Junaki Raati, in 2004, and later made his Bollywood debut with “Om Mantra” in the 2006 film Strings – Bound by Faith.

He gained wider popularity in 2011 with “Jiyein Kyun” from Dum Maro Dum, and followed it with notable songs such as “Lakeerein” from Kya Dilli Kya Lahore, “Sun Ri Bavli” in Lakshmi, “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, “Humnava” in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and “Bulleya” in Sultan. (Source: IANS)