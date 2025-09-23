Experts Dismiss Trump’s Claim Linking Paracetamol Use in Pregnancy to Autism

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Health experts have pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting that paracetamol (acetaminophen) use during pregnancy could be linked to autism, saying no strong scientific evidence supports such a connection.

Speaking at a White House event on Monday, Trump urged pregnant women to “tough it out” instead of taking Tylenol, warning that “taking Tylenol is not good” and advising its use only in cases of “extremely high fever.” His comments sparked concern among expectant mothers worldwide.

“President Trump’s suggestion that acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during pregnancy may cause autism is not supported by strong scientific evidence,” said Dr. Manish Narang, Director-Professor of Pediatrics at University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. “Existing studies are limited and inconsistent and do not establish a causal link. Major medical and research organizations warn that such claims can unnecessarily alarm parents.”

Paracetamol is one of the most widely used over-the-counter drugs in pregnancy, taken by more than 50 percent of expectant mothers worldwide for headaches, pain, or fever. Regulatory bodies and clinical agencies, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, continue to recommend it as one of the safest options for pain management during pregnancy.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, pediatrician and former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, said the drug is “proven safe” and emphasized that there is no need for panic. “There is no proven scientific evidence on paracetamol’s association with autism,” she noted.

Other experts echoed caution against abandoning treatment. Dr. Steven Fleischman highlighted that untreated fever during pregnancy may cause more harm than taking acetaminophen. Dr. Abha Majumdar, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology at a Delhi hospital, advised balance: “Very frequent and prolonged use could raise potential risk, but untreated maternal fever or pain can also endanger the pregnancy. If pain relief is necessary, one must think of using the lowest effective dose and duration.”

Medical professionals stressed that women should continue following clinical guidance and consult their doctors rather than be swayed by unverified claims. (Source: IANS)