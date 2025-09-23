Badshah Drops Festive Dance Anthem ‘Kokaina’ With Simiran Kaur Dhadli

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Rapper Badshah has kicked off the festive season with his latest party anthem, Kokaina, released Tuesday under the Saregama Music label. The high-energy track features vocals by Badshah and Simiran Kaur Dhadli, with actress Natasha Bharadwaj starring alongside the rapper in its vibrant music video.

Produced by Hiten, Kokaina blends pulsating beats with sharp lyrics and an infectious hookstep that’s designed to light up dance floors. Choreographers Piyush and Shazia add flair to the track, creating a slick routine that complements its electric vibe.

For Badshah, the track is about more than just music. “Kokaina isn’t just a song, it’s an experience. It’s about embracing the moment and celebrating life as it comes. This track embodies the fun and freedom we all yearn for, and I truly hope it brings together people both on and off the dance floor,” he said.

The music video showcases Badshah’s trademark larger-than-life persona, combining flashy visuals with his signature style. With its mix of groovy choreography, powerful production, and anthemic energy, the release is being positioned as the ultimate party starter for the upcoming festive season.

Known for mega-hits like DJ Waley Babu, Jugnu, Genda Phool, Kala Chashma, and Saturday Saturday, Badshah has cemented himself as one of India’s top rappers and hitmakers. Kokaina continues his collaboration with Saregama in delivering chart-topping tracks that blend Bollywood appeal with global pop sensibilities.

The song is now streaming across all major platforms, with the full music video available on Saregama’s official YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)