Enrique Iglesias Returns to India After 13 Years for Two-Day Concert in Mumbai

MUMBAI — Grammy-winning pop star Enrique Iglesias has arrived in India for his first performance in more than a decade, set to headline two back-to-back concerts in Mumbai this week.

The Spanish singer landed at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, matching jogger pants, a gray cap, and black sunglasses. His arrival sparked excitement among fans ahead of his highly anticipated shows.

Iglesias will perform at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on October 30. After tickets for the initial concert sold out within hours, organizers added an additional show on October 29 to meet overwhelming demand.

The global hitmaker, known for chart-toppers such as “Hero,” “Bailamos,” and “Escape,” last visited India in 2012, following his debut tour in 2004.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Iglesias said returning to India has always been a priority. “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s growing role in the international music scene, Iglesias praised the country’s passionate fans. “It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans. They have such a great respect and appreciation for music. The energy when I perform in India is extraordinary,” he said.

The singer also hinted at a potential collaboration with an Indian artist in the future. “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making,” Iglesias added.

The Mumbai concerts mark a major stop on Iglesias’s world tour and his long-awaited reunion with Indian audiences who have followed his music for nearly two decades. (Source: IANS)