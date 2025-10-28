OpenAI Offers Free One-Year ChatGPT Go Access to Users in India Starting November 4

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — OpenAI announced Tuesday that it will provide free access to ChatGPT Go for one year to all users in India who register during a special promotional window beginning November 4.

The initiative coincides with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, scheduled for the same day, and highlights the company’s growing focus on the Indian market.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s new subscription plan that offers enhanced capabilities such as higher message limits, expanded image generation, longer memory retention, and greater file upload capacity — all powered by the company’s latest GPT-5 model.

Originally introduced in India in August, ChatGPT Go quickly gained popularity after users requested a more affordable way to access advanced AI tools. Within a month of launch, the number of paid ChatGPT users in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to expand the plan to nearly 90 countries.

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets. Millions of Indian students, professionals, and developers use the platform daily to learn new skills, enhance productivity, and power innovative projects.

The company said the new offer reflects its continued “India-first” approach and supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which seeks to promote widespread access to artificial intelligence and foster innovation across the country. OpenAI is also collaborating with educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government initiatives to make AI tools more accessible and inclusive.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month access, with additional details expected soon.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company was inspired by India’s enthusiastic adoption of AI. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” Turley said. “We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.” (Source: IANS)