King shares how he navigates path between creating music, and it becoming ultimate cult

- Advertisement -

By Akshay Acharya

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter King, who is known for viral hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others, has shared how he navigates the time between making a music, and the song turning a cult later much later in time.

The singer spoke with IANS during the promotional run of his new streaming music reality show ‘I-popstar’, on which he serves as one of the mentors.

Talking about how he fuels his passion, while waiting for the song to become a big hit, he told IANS, “It’s an open space. Suppose I made a song. Let’s talk about the song, Tu Aake Dekhi Leki. I released it in September, I don’t remember the year. I think it was around 2021. I dropped it in September. And after 7-8 months, it became a hit. Now, I didn’t know what was going to happen after 7-8 months. So, I was working on my music as a routine. So, the navigation is to put your head down and keep doing your work. A song finds its place. It chooses its time. It’s all about that. You just make it. It travels according to itself”.

He further mentioned, “Yes, you should be smart with your work. No artiste is that stupid. They know what they’re making. But they don’t know what’s going to happen. This is honesty. I recently dropped one project called ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’. And those songs, if they’re released in a different way, with a different packaging, they’ll work differently. But my aim was to name an EP as ‘Shayad Koi Na Sune’. And it went like that. When you listen to the songs, it’s so personal. And you’ll think, why isn’t everyone listening to these songs? It happens sometimes when you have different things in different places”.

“That’s just a small way for me to show that when you put different things in a different room, no matter how good the thing is, it doesn’t hit like that. And the life of those songs is 20 years. I can say this now. I can perform them till old age”, he added.

‘I-popstar’ is available to stream on ‘Amazon MX Player’. (IANS)