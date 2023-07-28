Eight daring shades of Lipstick

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– One swipe of lipstick can easily pucker up and uplift your look in no time. You feel instantly put together, whether it’s for a virtual meeting or as the last step of your weekend makeup look.

Finding that perfect lipstick can often be an endless search however a few easy checks can help you find your new BFF.

Every lipstick shade has variants. And choosing the right one for yourself depends on your undertone. Look at your veins under natural light and determine their colour. If they look green, your undertone is warm, and red or orange lip shades as base pigments will suit you best. If they look blue, then lipstick shades with purple and blue as base pigments will be a perfect pick for you. And if you can’t really tell if they’re green or blue, you’re super, super lucky as your undertone is neutral, and pretty much any shade will suit you.

Now that we’ve got the basics sorted, join us in celebrating National Lipstick Day with these eight daring lipstick shades.

36 Veronica Mars (Brown Toned Burnt Orange) by SUGAR

This classic favourite 36 Veronica Mars (Brown Toned Burnt Orange) lipstick lives up to its title by providing the most smooth, silky matte finish! The easy-to-use chubby crayon format glides on comfortably and coats your lips in rich colour with just one swipe. What makes it even better? It comes with a high-quality sharpener that helps keep the tip of the crayon lipstick ultra-precise for an effortless swipe every single time!

Priced at Rs. 849/- Available on sugarcosmetics.com

Moments by Modicare

Make a wicked lip statement with the new Irresistible Matte Lipcolour that is anything but classic with concentrated color and mischievous matte vibrancy. Experience the magic of long-lasting wear, lasting up to 10 hours, giving you round-the-clock confidence. With just a single stroke, indulge in mischievous matte vibrancy.

Priced at Rs. 1250/- Available on Modicare.com

Pink Red, Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint by ETUDE

The shade “Pink Red” is likely to be a vibrant pink hue with red undertones, offering a lovely and youthful appearance to the lips and cheeks.

The ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Lip and Cheek Tint is a multi-functional product designed for both lips and cheeks. It comes in a gel-like formula that provides a natural and hydrating colour payoff.

The water gel formula tends to glide smoothly on the skin, making it easy to blend on the cheeks for a soft, flushed look. Additionally, when applied to the lips, it delivers a long-lasting stain that enhances the natural lip color with a beautiful tint.

The lightweight and hydrating formula makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day, and it’s a popular choice for achieving the trendy “K-beauty” look, which often emphasises a fresh, dewy complexion and natural-looking makeup.

Priced at Rs. 450/- Available on Nykaa.com, Amazon.in, and Myntra.com

Rose Martini by mCaffeine

Cover your lips with Cocoa Kiss Creamy Matte Lipsticks, where Nudes are never boring! Would you #DareToIndulge in a lipstick that’s so creamy and weightless, you’ll forget you’re wearing one? Introducing, mCaffeine Cocoa Kiss Lipstick Rose Martini a highly pigmented, moisturizing and lightweight lipsticks designed to spread like melted chocolate on your lips while its rich Cocoa aroma makes you want to indulge in it every day!

Priced at Rs. 499/- Available on mCaffeine.com

The Viva Magenta by Colorbar’s Take Me As I Am

Introducing the breathtaking ‘Viva Magenta,’ the star of Colorbar’s Take Me As I Am lineup. This jaw-dropping variant is not just lipstick; it’s a dazzling concoction that is redefining your beauty game! Prepare to be dazzled by its vibrant, intense colors that will make your lips pop like never before. And the best part? It lasts and lasts, so you can confidently flaunt your flawless look from dawn till dusk! This lipstick, priced at Rs 999, is powered by an eco-friendly approach that sets it apart from the rest. It’s the first ever refillable lipstick from Colorbar, making it a groundbreaking innovation that shows love to our planet.

The lipstick comes at a price of Rs. 999/-, which includes both the casing and the refill, however, when a consumer purchases the product, they can simply swap a refill, each priced at Rs. 499/-, in their choice of color, into the existing lipstick case.

Dusty Rose by Anastasia Beverly Hills

Let’s just say, when you know you know. Our Matte & Satin Lipstick is everything you desire in a single swipe: brilliantly pigmented, insanely smooth glide-on, 18 seriously stunning new shades. This game-changing formula is addictive by design with its intense payoff, luscious wearability, and two velvety-soft, featherlight finishes that deliver all your looks day to night. Our bullet tip design provides pro-level control, unparalleled precision and even color distribution so you can go from natural to glam faster than you can blow a kiss. Housed in a luxurious, gorgeous rose-gold component, it makes the perfect statement piece for your makeup bag or clutch. Pair with our Lip Liner and serve shade.

Priced at Rs. 2,600/- Available on boddess.com

The ultimate red by L’Oréal Paris’ Rouge Signature

Less is more with the L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature, a revolutionary liquid lipstick that delivers the high color impact of a liquid lipstick with the no-makeup feel of a lip stain. This ultra-lightweight lipstick provides long-lasting colour in a fresh matte finish. Sign your lips with your statement colour with the L’Oréal Paris Rogue Signature lipstick.

Priced at Rs. 899/- Available on nykaa.com

Go Gothic with NY Bae’s

Unleash your dark allure and Channel your inner Goth with NY Bae’s Primer + Matte Confessions of a Lip-a-holic Liquid Lipstick – Binge-ing, a perfect shade to add to your Gothic Collection! This sensational lipstick is designed to keep your lips irresistibly plump and sexy with its moisturising formula and built-in primer. The lush pigments offer a rich color payoff that lasts all day, allowing you to rock an alluring and edgy look without the hassle of constant touch-ups that create a high-impact matte finish, nourish and moisturize your lips with the goodness of Jojoba oil.

Priced at Rs. 240 /- Available on purplle.com (IANS)