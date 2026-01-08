Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Present at Golden Globes 2026 Alongside Hollywood A-Listers

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be among the presenters at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, joining a long list of prominent film, television, and music stars scheduled to take the stage at the ceremony.

Organizers of the awards have announced the presenter lineup for this weekend’s event, which includes George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Charli xcx, Snoop Dogg, and “Heated Rivalry” stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, according to industry reports.

Also set to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoe Kravitz.

The presenters will appear throughout the show alongside returning host Nikki Glaser. Glaser has said she plans to bring a sharp, irreverent tone to the ceremony, including jokes aimed at powerful executives and billionaires. “They shouldn’t get their panties in a bunch over these jokes,” she said. “They’re on top. I never worry about offending them.”

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+ in the United States. Industry observers have predicted strong showings for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet,” and Timothée Chalamet for his role in “Marty Supreme.”

The Golden Globe Awards are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists based in Los Angeles. The honors recognize achievements in both domestic and international film and television, with awards divided across drama and musical or comedy categories. (Source: IANS)