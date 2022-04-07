Dr. Sailaja Reddy to Speak on Advanced Treatments for Gut Related Conditions at the Health Expo

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News announced that Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD, Founder of RootHealthMD, will speak at the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. She will talk about advanced treatments for gut related conditions such as autoimmunity, allergies, heartburn, indigestion and bloating

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth. The day-long Expo will be held from 9:300 am to 4:30 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

“The most important system of the human body is the gastrointestinal system, but it can be one of the most challenging to understand,” said Dr. Reddy, a board-certified Functional medicine specialist who will explore its many connections to other parts of the body.

Dr. Reddy will discuss the generation of advanced treatments for many of the gut related conditions that are greatly affecting the society and those she sees daily at her practice such as autoimmunity, allergies, heartburn, indigestion and bloating.

Dr. Reddy is a physician and the Founder of RootHealthMD, a functional medicine clinic in Framingham, Massachusetts. Functional medicine is patient-centered, evidence-based medicine, which identifies the underlying root causes of illness through advanced diagnostic testing and addresses these ailments via custom-tailored treatment plans for each patient.

Dr. Reddy’s special interest is in digestive conditions. Through her decades of professional medical experience as primary care physician, Dr. Reddy became convinced that the doctors of the future are the patients themselves.

She completed her residency in Internal medicine at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a Tuft’s university program. In addition, she has received advanced training in Functional medicine, Obesity medicine, Integrative medicine, and Culinary Medicine.

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.