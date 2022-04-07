Schedule of Annual Health & Wellness Expo Sessions and Speakers Announced for April 10

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News announced the tentative schedule of speakers and sessions for the upcoming 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health Expo on April 10th at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The day-long event is free to all attendees, but registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

The expo is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, KnowYourMeds, and eternalHealth.

The day-long Expo will be held from 9:300 am to 4:30 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Here is the tentative schedule:

9:30—10:30 AM: Restorative Yoga & Meditation

Jay Gupta, RPh, MS, MTM Specialist, C-IAYT

Dr. Vijaya Upadrasta, MD

10:30—11:15 AM: Diet, Diabetes, Weight and Intermittent Fasting

Sangeeta Pradhan, RD, LDN, CDCES

11:15—11:45 AM: Heal Your Gut, Heal Your Mind

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

11:45 AM—12:30 PM: What Exactly Happens When You Meditate

Dr. Jagpreet Chhatwal, Dhanashree Ram and Vaibhav Tripathi

12:30—1:15 PM: Elder Care Challenges, Will and Proxies

Girish Mehta

1:15—1:35 PM: eternalHealth: a New Medicare Advantage Health Plan

Pooja Ika

1:35—2:00 PM: Common Knee, Shoulder, Hip and Hand Disorders

Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD

2:00—2:45 PM: Lifestyle Program for Heart Disease and Diabetes

Amit Akkad

2:45—3:30 PM: Looking at Diabetes From Every Angle

Dr. Om Ganda, MD

3:30 –4:30 PM: Art of Living Yoga workshop

Art of Living

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.