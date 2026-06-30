Dr. Promila Mathur, Beloved Physician and Devoted Family Matriarch, Dies at 82

BOSTON–Promila Mathur, 82, beloved mother, grandmother and physician, passed away on June 26, 2026 due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She will be missed by a large circle of family and friends who admired and loved her for her wit, her warmth, her optimistic spirit and open heart. She was born on July 11, 1943.

The most important people in her life were her daughter Anjali, son-in-law Anuj, and grandson, Kavi. She cherished her time with them above all else. She shared a long marriage with the late Rajender Mathur until his passing in 2009.

Promila was born in New Delhi, India in 1943 to the late Raghbir and Rajeshwari Dayal. She was the oldest of five siblings: Naresh, KumKum, Rajiv and Sanjay. She cared deeply for her younger sister and three younger brothers despite being many years their senior. She remained close to her siblings throughout her life and was able to spend time with them during her final days.

Promila — known to many as Pommy — was bright and ambitious. She was the first in her family to go to medical school and become a doctor. She studied at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi before moving to Germany and eventually the United States.

She worked at a clinic in Harlem, New York and later built a private practice in Massachusetts, affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center.

She worked more than four decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist and was adored by her patients. With skill and grace, she brought life into the world, delivering thousands of babies during her career.

Promila was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. And she was a confidant and mentor to countless friends and relatives who turned to her not only for medical advice but for counsel on all matters. She listened and spoke with empathy, not judgement.

She enjoyed chatting with loved ones over hot cups of chai. She closely followed news and current events and was an avid reader who always had a good book nearby.

Her large circle of family, friends and grateful patients around the globe will treasure her memory forever.

She will be honored at a private funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Promila’s memory can be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Association.