Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home Targeted in Firing Incident; Gangster Goldy Brar Group Claims Responsibility

Mumbai– In a shocking incident early Friday morning, gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. While no injuries were reported, the firing has triggered serious security concerns and a police investigation is underway.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. outside Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, the residence of Disha’s father, Retired CO Jagdish Patani.

Bareilly SP Anurag Arya confirmed the attack, stating: “Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at the residence. SP City, along with SOG and surveillance teams, was dispatched immediately. An FIR under serious charges has been registered at the Kotwali police station based on a formal complaint.”

Claim of Responsibility

A post circulating on social media, allegedly linked to the Goldy Brar gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The message, written in Hindi, was signed by individuals identifying themselves as Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran. It accused Khushboo Patani, Disha’s younger sister, of making derogatory comments against Hindu spiritual leaders Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, and claimed the firing was a “warning.”

The threatening post read in part: “This was just a trailer… If anyone insults our religion or saints again, no one in their house will be spared… This is a warning to all artists and those associated with the film industry.”

Background

Khushboo Patani, an Army lieutenant, had earlier criticized remarks made by Aniruddhacharya Maharaj regarding women in live-in relationships. However, she clarified later that her comments were not directed at Premanand Maharaj, denying any broader intent to insult spiritual figures or Sanatan Dharma.

Police Response

Increased security has been deployed at the Patani residence, and an intensive probe is currently underway. Authorities are working to verify the authenticity of the social media claims and identify the assailants.

The Goldy Brar gang, associated with multiple criminal cases, has been previously linked to targeted attacks and extortion in North India.

As of now, neither Disha Patani nor her representatives have issued a public statement regarding the incident. (Source: IANS)