Bhuvan Arora Embarks on a Dark and Dangerous Quest in ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ Trailer

Mumbai– Actor Bhuvan Arora, best known for his performance in the hit web series Farzi, is set to headline the upcoming crime drama ‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’, a gritty and emotionally charged thriller set in the lawless town of Chhand.

The trailer, which dropped on Saturday, introduces viewers to Hemant Kumar (played by Arora), a dedicated yet tormented police officer who finds himself entangled in a chilling web of violence, secrets, and corruption. The plot thickens with the discovery of a headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man, shaking the already fragile peace of the town.

As Hemant begins his investigation, he must navigate not only the external dangers lurking in the shadows but also internal battles—grappling with personal identity, familial expectations, systemic bias, and haunting inner demons. The legend of the Gram Devta looms large, a guardian spirit symbolizing the idea that one’s true self is defined not by birth but by courage and conviction.

Speaking about the project, Bhuvan Arora said: “‘Janaawar – The Beast Within’ is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles—his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons.”

He added, “The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we’ve built. I can’t wait for viewers to uncover the many layers of Hemant’s journey.”

Arora, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), began his acting career with small but notable roles in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Tevar, and Naam Shabana before rising to prominence.

The series also features a talented ensemble cast, including Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Shachindra Vats, Janaawar – The Beast Within is set to premiere on September 26, 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. (Source: IANS)