Discovering the next generation of Indian beauty brands

New Delhi– A first of its kind nonequity grant program,, Beauty&You India, created by The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) and NYKAA, looks to discover, spotlight, and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands.

A rare, one-of-a-kind opportunity for founders to create, build and scale in one of the most exciting beauty markets in the world. The programme aims to support India-focused companies and entrepreneurs through a competitive application process. Awards to both pre-launch and in-market premium beauty concepts will be given.

Award recipients will benefit from access to The Estee Lauder Companies and Nykaa relationships and expertise across the beauty ecosystem in order to nurture emerging ideas that amplify Indian voices and address unmet needs in the categories of skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance.

Winners will be announced in November 2022 based on applications submitted via no later than September 30, 2022 on https://www.beautyandyouawards.com/ (IANS)